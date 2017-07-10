Manchester United transfer round-up: United to meet Perisic asking fee, Fabinho deal moves close and more

All the transfer in and around Manchester United as Jose Mourinho hammer home deals after signing Romelu Lukaku.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi 10 Jul 2017, 10:07 IST

Perisic has time and again been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer

Inter Milan accept Perisic could leave

Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has opened the door for Manchester United to sign Ivan Perisic this summer after confirming that he will consider the player’s exit plea if he comes and talks with the club. According to reports from Football Italia, United are now just €5million short of Inter’s asking fee and a deal could be agreed as early as this week.

Perisic has done very little to hint at staying at the San Siro after liking Paul Pogba’s recent Instagram videos and posting a cryptic Twitter message late last night signalling toward his move to Old Trafford this summer. Mourinho still wants a new left winger this season and has made the Croatian his key target.

Fabinho urges Monaco to accept United’s bid

Man United want the Brazilian to shield their midfield next season

According to reports from L’equipe, Fabinho has asked AS Monaco to lower their valuation and accept a reasonable bid as he seeks a move away from Stade Louis II this summer.

Sources close to Monaco claim United are desperate to sign Fabinho and are even ready to outbid PSG’s €40million bid, which was turned down last week. L’equipe understands that Monaco are not willing to sell Fabinho to their key rivals PSG and may end up accepting the Red Devil’s offer given the player’s willingness to leave the club.

Man United’s summer spending shot up straight to £100million following Romelu Lukaku’s arrival. However, a central midfielder and a winger still remain Mourinho’s key area of concern ahead of the new 2017/18 season.

Adidas pushing James towards Man United

Adidas want to profit from Man United and James tie-up?

James Rodriguez continues to be the footballing luxury no club are ready to afford just yet after the player was offered to several Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Liverpool, according to a recent report from RMC.

The report claims that Adidas are keen on seeing James play for United as it would enable them to make the most of their deal with Man United over the next 6 years. According to RMC, James has a unique contract with Adidas which sees him wear the number 10 jersey at the club he plays for.

With Wayne Rooney's exit, the number 10 jersey at Manchester United is currently vacant which Adidas are keen on offering to the Colombian playmaker. Real Madrid, however, are refusing to lower their £65million valuation putting any possible deal on hold for now.

Mourinho ready to pile up on Chelsea’s misery

Mourinho ready to steal Bakayoko from Chelsea’s grips

Jose Mourinho is ready to ruin Chelsea’s summer transfer plans yet again and sign AS Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko after approaching the Ligue 1 club in recent days. According to Daily Mail, Chelsea’s negotiation over Bakayoko has stalled in last few weeks allowing United to make a late move.

Acrording to the report, Monaco are said to be keen on selling Bakayoko and would be willing to deal with Man United if they outbid their Premier League rivals.

Chelsea have already lost out on Romelu Lukaku and are doing all things possible to not repeat the same mistake with Bakayoko this summer. Monaco value Bakayoko in the region of €40-45million who played a key role in the club’s Ligue 1 title win last season and also guided Monaco to a Champions League semi-final place where they lost against Juventus.