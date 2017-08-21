Manchester United transfer round-up: Zlatan to sign new contract this week, Mourinho wants Draxler and more

All the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of Old Trafford.

21 Aug 2017

Zlatan convinced to stay at United

Star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks certain to extend his Premier League stay and sign a new contract with Manchester United this week, according to reports from ESPN.

Zlatan suffered a horrific ACL tear which has forced him out of the football pitch since April 2017. Despite the injury, manager Jose Mourinho has refused to give up on his favourite player and wants him to be a part of his squad this season.

Mourinho said: “It was very clear from him that what he did last year was not enough for him. He wants more football at the highest level so we are having conversations and discussing the possibility of him staying for the second part of the season.”

ESPN claim that Zlatan will sign his contract extension with Man United later this week and will begin light training by end of the month.

Mourinho will have Zlatan as a potent weapon in the latter parts of the 2017/18 season.

Man United still keen on Draxler

Arsenal want the German attacker to replace Chamberlin

Manchester United are ready to rival Arsenal for the summer transfer of PSG's Julian Draxler, according to reports from Express.

PSG manager Unai Emery has told Draxler to find a new club this summer as he does not see the German winger as part of his core squad.

Jose Mourinho's hunt for a new winger is still ongoing after his constant reminders to the club chief Ed Woodward. Deals for Ivan Perisic and Gareth Bale have failed badly which has made Draxler a possible target for the Red Devils this summer.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are also tracking Draxler as an option to replace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who looks certain to join Chelsea or Liverpool this summer. Draxler scored 10 goals in 25 matches last season.

Sergi Roberto rejects United and Chelsea

Roberto pledges his future to Barcelona

Barcelona were given some respite on the transfer front last night after defender Sergi Roberto pledged his future with the Catalan club and has reportedly rejected any chance of joining Manchester United and Chelsea this summer.

Commenting on the recent transfer speculations, Roberto said: “I’m happy. I was happy on a personal level and I felt comfortable today, too. I played in my favoured midfield position.

“I started at the Bernabeu and the coach has given me confidence. I’ve scored today and I want to be important. I want to continue here and continue like this.”

Following these comments, Man United and Chelsea may need to switch their attention on PSG's Serge Aurier who is still keen on a Premier League switch but awaits the result of his court case which was filed last year.