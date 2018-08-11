Manchester United transfer roundup: Real Madrid close in on €100 million United target, Red Devils wanted to sign €185 million superstar and more – August 11, 2018

Mourinho must accept changes in policies

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! The transfer window closed two days ago and Manchester United’s summer transfer window ended with just three new arrivals.

However, life goes on and so does the rumour mill. And with it, the stories also continue coming up as here are the top reports regarding the biggest club in England.

#5 Jose Mourinho the head coach

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has lamented the failure of achieving his goals in the transfer market but also stated that every club will have a difficult season up ahead.

The Red Devils were in the market for a central defender but couldn’t land one despite being linked with a plethora of them over the course of the summer. As a result, Mourinho feels like his role is more of a head coach instead of a manager.

“It will be a difficult season for everybody, not just for us. I had my plans for many months and I find myself with the market closed in a situation I did not think I would be in,” said the former Chelsea manager.

“That’s football management. I think football is changing and managers should be called head coaches. I think we are more head coaches than managers,” he said.

The former Real Madrid manager then added that Leicester City have spent more than the Red Devils and that the bigger clubs must get used to playing against teams that have qualities similar to them.

“We played against a team that invest more than us. They spent more money than us, so in the Premier League we must get used to teams with players of the same quality that we have,” he said.

Finally, he concluded by saying that he doesn’t want to talk about the transfer market as it is closed now.

“Forget the name, the history, the shirt, every match is difficult. I think it’s the last time we speak about it, it’s over, finished, the market is closed and no more talk about it.”

