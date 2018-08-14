Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United transfer roundup: United target offered to Madrid for cut-price €90 million, Barca president gives Pogba update and more – August 14, 2018

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
6.95K   //    14 Aug 2018, 20:28 IST

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Doesn't share the best of relations with Mourinho

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! The closing of the transfer window hasn’t really affected the stories surrounding the Red Devils all that much as there are still quite a few reports with regards to the Red Devils.

And we shall get to them without further ado!

#5 Mourinho isn’t trusted

After a frustrating transfer window, where Jose Mourinho wasn’t able to sign most of the targets that he had listed out, former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton has stated that Manchester United board don’t trust the Portuguese enough to bow down to his requests.

Jose Mourinho’s team were linked with a plethora of center-backs but weren’t able to sign even one as the window slammed shut on August 9. As a result, Mourinho has the same set of centre-halves from last season and will have to make do with them for now.

And according to Sutton, it was the negativity of the former Real Madrid tactician that led to trust issues within the board.

“All the way throughout pre-season it’s been negative, negative, negative,” Sutton said.

“How do the Manchester United fans feel about that?

“Ed Woodward clearly doesn’t trust him [Mourinho] in the transfer market.’

Sutton’s thought process is that the former Inter boss has been at the Old Trafford for two seasons now and that is enough time to build a side – and yet, it is only excuses that the self-proclaimed Special One has come up with.

“And, do you know what, he’s been there a couple of years and he’s had time to mould the side.

“It’s excuses, excuses, excuses from Jose.’

Finally, he stated that there is some sort of jealousy in the former Porto manager regarding the playing style of Manchester City and Liverpool.

“He looks over to City and Liverpool and sees that style of football and is jealous.

“You see the way they play – United fans aren’t getting value for money. He knows this season that they’re not going to touch Liverpool or Manchester City.”

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
