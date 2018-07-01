Manchester United transfer roundup: Barcelona winning race for €140 million Manchester Utd target, James Rodriguez to Premier League and more – July 1, 2018

Mourinho could face defeat to Barca

Hello and welcome the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! As you may have guessed already, today’s mill has provided us with some big rumours regarding the Old Trafford outfit.

While Spain and Russia prepare to face each other in their round of 16 clash, the rumour mill continues to churn out stories. So without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Gary Neville backs Fellaini deal

After being linked with a move out of the Old Trafford, Marouane Fellaini ended up signing a new deal that will keep him at Manchester United till 2020 with an option to extend for another year.

While many Manchester United fans were bemused to see the Belgian being retained for two more seasons at least, former Red Devils right-back Gary Neville believes that the Old Trafford outfit made the right decision here.

Neville thinks that Fellaini’s retention doesn’t make much of a difference since he is not the icing on the cake for United in their chase for titles next season while also adding that the dressing room needs different characters.

"I don't think it makes a huge difference either way because he's not the final piece of the jigsaw that gets United back to winning the Premier League title," he said.

"There's always a lot of exposure on Fellaini -- people saying 'he's not a United midfielder' -- but the reality is he does contribute in the season and you need all different types in the dressing room.”

He further added that Fellaini’s aerial prowess gives Manchester United an added option in attack as they can play long ball football with him in the team while also stating that having him as backup in midfield isn’t a bad option.

"If United need to go long, he's someone who can do it. If I was sat here as a United fan thinking he was the number one midfielder player I wouldn't be happy.

"But if I was thinking he's part of a midfield pool of four or five players then I would be satisfied with that."

Meanwhile, La Repubblica via Calcio Mercato believe that Roma are chasing Manchester United and Tottenham target Dries Mertens in the summer as Roma will continue to strengthen all throughout the summer.