Manchester United transfer roundup: Deal for €100 million United star could lead to €525 million exodus and more – August 15, 2018

All the United transfer news here!

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! After a disappointing window this summer, there isn’t much about the Red Devils in the rumour mill today. So we will get to them without further ado!

#5 Diego Godin

Manchester United’s want for a defender stretched them across Europe. At first, they looked home in England and targeted Toby Alderweireld. However, once complications regarding that deal arose, they changed their focus towards Italy, where they were linked with the likes of Milan Skriniar and Daniele Rugani.

When that endeavor didn’t turn out as planned, they turned their attention back towards England as a means to land Harry Maguire from Leicester City. After a superb World Cup with England, his price soared to record-breaking levels, which was perhaps too much for Manchester United to pay.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils set their sail towards Spain in order to end their search for a center back. However, even there they failed. First with Yerry Mina (more on his later) and then with a final-minute move for Diego Godin from Atletico Madrid.

And now, the player himself has opened his mouth about why he rejected the chance to join the Theatre of Dreams this summer. According to him, he didn’t join the Old Trafford outfit because of personal reasons.

“I have had offers, although I have decided to stay for personal reasons, and I am only thinking about the final," he said.

There reports of Godin using the Red Devils’ interest into making the Rojiblancos offer a new deal to him, which, the reports further added, the Uruguayan legend has already signed.

However, according to Godin, he hasn’t signed an extension with the Madrid outfit just yet and isn’t aware from where these rumours have surfaced.

“But I have not extended my contract. I saw that news come out, but I do not know where it came from.”

1 / 5 NEXT