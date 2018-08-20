Manchester United transfer roundup: Huge internal problem for Barcelona in their pursuit of €100 million superstar and more - August 20, 2018

United lost against Brighton

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Things have been a little depressing of late as this space has been a bit dead since the conclusion of the transfer window.

Not many new stories have come out as all we are being fed is old stories rehashed in a new way. But the thing is, scrambled or omelette, both of them are eggs, which is what we are in for today with regards to the Manchester United transfer roundup.

So, without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 De Gea

With Real Madrid’s acquisition of Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea, Manchester United breathed a sigh of relief as Madrid’s long-standing interest in David De Gea ended with it.

The Galacticos almost signed the Spaniard in 2015 but a fax machine issue broke the deal down at the very last minute. Ever since then, there was always speculation that the club would sign De Gea somewhere down the line.

For every window in the subsequent three years, De Gea was linked to the Galacticos. However, with the acquisition of Courtois – and Andriy Lunin – it seems as though the rumours have died an instant death.

Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, has revealed that the Spaniard will sign a new deal at the club.

“His [De Gea’s] valuation is zero because he is a Manchester United player who, as soon as possible, will sign a new contract,” he said.

“He likes it here, we love him, we want him to stay, he wants to stay, so when a player is not in the market the value is zero.”

The former Real Madrid manager then spoke about the rising prices of goalkeepers. According to him, goalkeepers are also players and are responsible for a team to win titles, which is why he is very happy to see them being acknowledged accordingly.

“A goalkeeper is a player and sometimes people forget that. A goalkeeper wins points and wins titles, so he is as important as another player.”

“The old story of ‘I’d pay that for a striker, but I wouldn’t pay it for a goalkeeper‘ is old-fashioned. The market now understands that and I am happy for the keepers.”

He also expressed his respect towards De Gea’s agent Jorge Mendes for not creating a ruckus to gain what he wanted.

“But with David, it is a collective situation involving the player, his agent [Jorge Mendes] and Manchester United.

“The agent didn’t create a war to try to achieve his objectives. He respected the club, he respected the player, the player was always keen to stay and happy to do so and the club understood how important he was.”

1 / 5 NEXT