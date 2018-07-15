Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United transfer roundup: United offer €90 million for Real Madrid star, €100 million midfielder offers himself to Barca and more – July 15, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
19.51K   //    15 Jul 2018, 16:26 IST

Wigan Athletic v Manchester United - Pre Season Friendly
More signings to make

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! The World Cup final is upon us today and after the match concludes, the teams will begin going all-guns-blazing in the market.

After all, there is less than a month left for the window to slam shut but there is a lot of business left to do. If the rumours in the mill are anything to go by, then Manchester United transfer directors will have their sleeves rolled up preparing to get deals over the line before the deadline comes up.

Once again, the Red Devils have been linked with a lot today and we will present some of the stories to you here…

#5 The defenders

Let’s begin with the one that is most likely to leave the club. Luke Shaw was signed from Southampton amid much fanfare. After all, he was touted by many as the best young left-back in the world at the time.

However, his life at Old Trafford hasn’t turned out as it was supposed to. And now, he is being linked with a move out of the club, but still might end up staying at the Theatre of Dreams.

According to The Times, the left-back has turned down the chance of joining Everton this summer despite the fact that United have put him up for sale. The report also adds that Ajax have offered a club-record €16 million for Daley Blind but United are also asking for performance-related bonuses.

Meanwhile, after an incredible campaign in Russia at the World Cup, which saw him score a goal against Sweden, Harry Maguire seems to be attracting a lot of interest from top Premier League clubs.

According to the Telegraph, Leicester City are aware of the suitors their prized asset has gained and, as a result, have offered him a contract worth £80,000-per-week to ward off interest from – namely – Manchester United.

Finally, the Red Devils have made a €32 million bid for Leonardo Bonucci as Jose Mourinho is eager to bring the defender to Old Trafford, according to a report from newspaper La Repubblica, picked up by Football Italia.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Paul Pogba EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
