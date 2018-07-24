Manchester United transfer round-up: €120 million bid prepared for Real Madrid superstar and more - July 24, 2018

Sumedh Pande FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 9.97K // 24 Jul 2018, 23:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jose Mourinho close to signing his long-term target

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup! Though the Red Devils have been silent on the transfer front since the arrival of Fred, rumour mongers have been working overtime with Manchester United at the forefront of numerous reports.

As expected, a number of players have been linked with a move to or away from Old Trafford. So without further ado, let's begin the transfer market madness involving Manchester United:

#5 Ante Rebic and Ismalia Sarr

On Mourinho's watchlist

Manchester United are desperate to land a winger this summer and have now set their sights on Eintracht Frankfurt wide man Ante Rebic. The Independent has reported that Rebic has emerged as an alternative for the likes of Willian and Ivan Perisic.

United had enquired about the possibility of signing Willian and Perisic but were left shocked by their valuations. Ed Woodward is not keen on spending around £70 million for players soon to be on the wrong side of 30. Rebic, meanwhile, is a youthful option and is valued at £44 million by Frankfurt.

Also, United are linked with another winger in the form of Ismalia Sarr. The Sun suggests that Manchester United are one of the side that are keen on landing the Senegalese pace merchant that took the World Cup by storm.

Rennes value the 20-year-old at £50 million. Along with United, other top clubs such as FC Barcelona, Juventus, Liverpool and Arsenal are also tracking the youngster's progress.

1 / 5 NEXT