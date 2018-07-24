Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United transfer round-up: €120 million bid prepared for Real Madrid superstar and more - July 24, 2018

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
9.97K   //    24 Jul 2018, 23:23 IST

2018 UEFA Champions League Football Sevilla v Man Utd Feb 21st
Jose Mourinho close to signing his long-term target

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup! Though the Red Devils have been silent on the transfer front since the arrival of Fred, rumour mongers have been working overtime with Manchester United at the forefront of numerous reports. 

As expected, a number of players have been linked with a move to or away from Old Trafford. So without further ado, let's begin the transfer market madness involving Manchester United: 

#5 Ante Rebic and Ismalia Sarr 

Argentina v Croatia: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
On Mourinho's watchlist

Manchester United are desperate to land a winger this summer and have now set their sights on Eintracht Frankfurt wide man Ante Rebic. The Independent has reported that Rebic has emerged as an alternative for the likes of Willian and Ivan Perisic. 

United had enquired about the possibility of signing Willian and Perisic but were left shocked by their valuations. Ed Woodward is not keen on spending around £70 million for players soon to be on the wrong side of 30. Rebic, meanwhile, is a youthful option and is valued at £44 million by Frankfurt. 

Also, United are linked with another winger in the form of Ismalia Sarr. The Sun suggests that Manchester United are one of the side that are keen on landing the Senegalese pace merchant that took the World Cup by storm. 

Rennes value the 20-year-old at £50 million. Along with United, other top clubs such as FC Barcelona, Juventus, Liverpool and Arsenal are also tracking the youngster's progress. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Toni Kroos Anthony Martial Massimiliano Allegri Jose Mourinho Julen Lopetegui
Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Manchester United transfer roundup: Madrid offer £150...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Madrid reject €170...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Real Madrid to...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid willing to...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United offer £250...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United offer €90...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Offer made for Toni...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Red Devils' €100...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to make...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: €100 million superstar...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us