Manchester United transfer roundup: Manchester City closing in on €90 million Manchester United target as the latter eye two superstar midfielders and more – July 25, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
24.60K   //    25 Jul 2018, 21:00 IST

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League
Transfer tug-of-war?

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! This has been quite an underwhelming window for the Old Trafford outfit. Things started off with promise when they announced the signing of Fred and Diogo Dalot.

However, after that no-one significant has come in as the Red Devils don’t look like a much-improved squad from last season. Nevertheless, the whispers in the air are still there and so without further ado – let’s begin!

#5 Andreas Pereira and Matteo Darmian

Just a year after defying Jose Mourinho’s wish, who asked him to stay at Manchester United, Andreas Pereira, who spent the last two season on loan away from the Old Trafford, is set to stay at the club for this season.

Pereira informed that his intention is to do whatever is necessary to cement a place at the club.

"It's my intention to stay here and help the club and help the team," Pereira said.

"Of course, that's my first intention, so I want to do everything that I can to stay at the club and help United this season.”

He then spoke of his time out on loan, he believes that it was necessary for him to play regularly for another season as he now feels more prepared than previous years.

"I think it was on my personal level needed to play another season regularly and it was good for me as well.

“I think it's good for the team and the club that I'm more prepared now than last year.”

Finally, he confirmed that he spoke to Mourinho to inform of his wish to stay at the Theatre of Dreams and contribute to the team’s title credentials this season.

"I spoke with him [Mourinho] about that and now this season I want to stay and do my best for the club.

“I feel a better player now than last year."

Meanwhile, Gianluca di Marzio has reported that Inter have targeted Sime Vrsaljko and Matteo Darmian. However, at the moment, a deal for Darmian looks more likely as the idea is to bring him on loan first with a purchase clause which they could trigger later.

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
