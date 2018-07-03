Manchester United transfer roundup: Madrid want superstar plus £50 million for Ronaldo, Juve no longer interested in United target and more – July 3, 2018

Wanted by United and Juve

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day. Another day with loads of stories surrounding the biggest club in England as they gear up for the upcoming season.

So without further ado, let's begin!

#5 Lee Grant and Lewandowski

While many Manchester United fans seem baffled by the club’s interest over Lee Grant as their third choice ‘keeper for next season, Sky Sport’s Dharmesh Sheth believes that United are in talks for the shot-stopper who is vastly experienced.

He also added that the reason why the Red Devils want to acquire his signature is because he played well against them twice when the goalkeeper first came to Stoke. This is Mourinho’s version of taking a leaf out of Sir Alex Ferguson’s book, who had the tendency to sign players who did well against his team.

“We’re told United are in talks with Stoke City over signing Lee Grant. He’s 35 years old, he’s vastly experienced,” he said.

“We always used to talk about Alex Ferguson seeing players who played well against United – then he tried to buy them.

“I wonder if there’s an element of this with Mourinho. He played against United twice when he first came to Stoke.

“If you remember the game at Old Trafford, he had an absolutely brilliant game, fantastic game.

“Stoke ended up drawing that game 1-1, Joe Allen scored very, very late. I just wonder if Jose remembers those two occasions.”

As a result, Sheth believes that the Portuguese wants to have him at the Old Trafford as a cover for the goalkeeper’s position.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski is one of the many players that have been linked with a move to the Old Trafford this summer. The Pole striker, however, is in the plans of new Bayern manager Niko Kovac, who revealed that he has already informed him about his viewpoint and wants to have the former Dortmund star alongside him next season.

“Nothing new about Robert Lewandowski. I called him and gave him my point of view. I look forward to having him in the team. He is a great player, a world-class striker who has done a lot for the club and will do a lot in the future,” Kovac said.