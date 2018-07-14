Manchester United transfer roundup: Man Utd willing to offer Martial for Real €300 million Madrid star and more – July 14, 2018

Manchester United’s want for a defender has seen them being linked with a dozen of them and they might just sign one before the end of the window. One of the defenders they have been vehemently linked with is Toby Alderweireld.

However, they haven’t been able to sign him yet because, according to Michael Bridge of Sky Sports, Daniel Levy has been a very tough negotiator to deal with. He also added that the difference between want Spurs want and what United are offering is about £20 million.

“Alex Ferguson said in his book that Daniel Levy was more painful than his hip replacement and that’s not changed,” Bridge said.

“They did want Toby, whether they still want him as much remains to be seen.

“From what I know at the time and still now is that the valuation between the two clubs was so far apart – nearly up to £20million.”

He also added that Tottenham are interesting in Anthony Martial and questioned that with only less than a month to go, could a swap deal be on the cards.

“Another interesting scenario here is Tottenham like Anthony Martial a lot.

“Jose Mourinho would certainly prefer Martial to leave the Premier League if he were to leave but with under a month to go, could some kind of deal be done between the two players?”

Meanwhile, in the same show, fellow Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes that strengthening the defence is the main priority for Jose Mourinho while also adding that should he get a chance to sign Alderweireld, he would go for it.

“United look like they are in the market for a centre-back. Last season it was Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly,” he said.

“Smalling was the most regular playing in that defence last season, Lindelof joined last summer and didn’t as many appearances as people thought he would.

“He had a decent World Cup with Sweden, they got to the quarter-finals, and then if someone like Toby Alderweireld was made available that would be the potential one United would go for.”