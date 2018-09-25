Manchester United transfer roundup: Paul Pogba's two conditions to join Barcelona, Madrid shudder with Zidane to United prospect and more - September 25, 2018

Most wanted

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! The Red Devils are already in full swing in the transfer rumour mill as January gets closer with each passing day!

So without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Pogba hits out at Mou

A player that is being linked out of the Old Trafford due to problems with his manager may just keep on being the narrative when it comes to Pogba and Mourinho.

The Frenchman was linked with Barcelona in the summer but in the end had to stay put at the Theatre of Dreams. For a while, it felt as though the duo are working to mend their relationship but Pogba’s words following United’s 1-1 draw against Wolves at home might irk the Portuguese.

The France midfielder thinks that Manchester United should have been more attacking against Wolves. The fact that they played at the Old Trafford means that they should be playing better against them.

“We’re at home, and we should play much better against Wolves,” said Pogba.

“When we’re at home we should attack, attack, attack. That’s Old Trafford. We’re here to attack. I think teams are scared when they see Manchester United attacking and attacking.

“That was our mistake.”

He then stated that his team should have pressed like they did last season against some of the top clubs in England.

“We should just attack and press, like we did against Spurs, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenall last season. When we play like this, it’s easier for us.”

When asked about what was stopping them from doing it, the claimed that as a player, it is not his decision as to how the team should play and that the system is totally up to the manager.

“I can’t tell you because I’m a player,” said Pogba. “It’s not me.

“I’m not the manager, I cannot, like, say that, but obviously we should show more options of playing.

“But I cannot say that, because I’m a player. That’s my way of thinking - we should move better. We should move more, yeah.”

1 / 5 NEXT