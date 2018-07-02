Manchester United transfer roundup: Reliable journalist claims Man Utd want elite defender, De Gea makes big transfer revelation to Ramos, and more – July 2, 2018

De Gea makes huge claim to Ramos

#5 Darmian speaks about potential move and Blind

When Manchester United signed Matteo Darmian from Torino, many hoped that he would go on to become an important member of the first team for the Red Devils. However, he couldn’t replicate his form at Old Trafford and just kept falling down the pecking order.

And now there is a good chance that he leaves the Theatre of Dreams as he wants to be a starter. According to Darmian himself, he hasn’t talked about a renewal with his current employers – his contract ends next year, and he admitted that he could move back to Italy as 'his doors are open' to clubs which promise him more playing time.

‘United are a top club, but wanting to be a starter is normal’, Darmian said.

‘I have one more year on my contract and we haven’t talked about a renewal. My agent knows what I want.'

‘Returning to Italy? It could be Juve, Inter or Napoli or someone else, it is not for me to say.'

‘In any case, I’d only want to move to a club that offers me the best solution. My doors are open.’

Meanwhile Daley Blind who joined Manchester United after the World Cup in 2014, could leave the club this summer. After initially having a good start to his career at the Old Trafford, he eventually lost his place as an undisputable starter and has been reduced to a squad player.

He might however have a way out as VoetbalZone report that Ajax want him back at the club. The Dutchman almost joined Roma in January but the deal collapsed at the last minute.

Blind is also said to be interested in moving back to the Netherlands.