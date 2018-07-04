Manchester United transfer roundup: Ronaldo offered new contract to stay at Madrid, while Gareth Bale moves closer to exit door and more – July 4, 2018

Both could leave Madrid

#5 Update on Bonucci + De Gea

AC Milan signed Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus last summer in a move that shocked quite a few in the football fraternity. A year later, the Italian club are facing some serious approach for their prized defender - both from England and Italy.

According to Serie A transfer pundit David Amoyal, Milan want to keep Bonucci because they paid a lot of money for the defender last summer and that the only advantage they get from selling the former Juventus defender is that they save some money in wages.

“Today Milan’s executive director finally clarified the ownership situation,” he said.

“One thing he said was they are committed to keeping Bonucci because Milan paid so much for Bonucci just last summer, it’s hard to turn a big profit on him because they haven’t amortised that much of his transfer fee but the advantage of moving Bonucci is saving on the wages.”

He also added that while Manchester United could certainly afford the defender, Paris Saint-Germain are the favourites to land the Italian because Gianluigi Buffon – who is set to move to the French giants – and Bonucci share a great relationship and also the fact that many Serie A stars have gone to Paris at some point in the near past.

“Manchester United could certainly afford him, but I think PSG could make a strong push.

“(Incoming goalkeeper Gianluigi) Buffon and Bonucci still have a very strong relationship.

“We know Bonucci wanted to stay in Italy for family reasons (last summer)

“Manchester isn’t that much further than Paris, but there’s a long tradition of Italian and Serie A players being there (in Paris).

“If Bonucci is sold, I would probably say PSG but let’s see if it happens.”

Meanwhile, Diario Gol believe that David De Gea was on the top of Florentino Perez’s list but after his horrendous performances in the World Cup with Spain, the construction magnate has decided to drop his interest and move on to other goalkeepers.