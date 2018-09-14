Manchester United transfer roundup: United attempt to sign first £100 million defender as Madrid want Pogba for £446 million superstar - September 12, 2018

Pogba to leave?

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer news for the day! There seems to be no rest for the people in the transfer mill as there are plenty of transfer-related rumours going around Europe.

However, our focus is not on Europe but rather just one of the biggest clubs in the world: Manchester United. And here, too, there is no shortage of reports. So, without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Ramsey

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is being tipped with a move to Manchester United or Chelsea by former Gunner, Nigel Winterburn. The former Cardiff starlet’s contract with the North London outfit is set to expire by the end of the season and talks of the club offering the Welshman an extension haven’t come to a conclusion as of yet.

According to Winterburn, Aaron Ramsey will generate a lot of interest due to his stature as a player, quoting both Chelsea and the Red Devils as clubs who could snap him up should he really want to leave the Emirates.

“With less than a year remaining on his contract, Ramsey is in a very strong negotiating position and is also a very attractive proposition for a lot of big clubs around Europe," he said.

“I’m sure lots of top clubs are monitoring the situation and are ready to poach him.

“I think Manchester United and Chelsea will both battle it out to sign him if they feel he is seriously considering leaving Arsenal.”

He, however, also added that while Ramsey can’t get a place in the starting XI of Liverpool and Manchester City, Arsenal fans would be displeased to see another one of their star players moving for greener pastures.

“I don't think he could get into the Manchester City and Liverpool teams, but it would hurt Arsenal fans to see another of their superstars leave to a Premier League rival.”

As a result, Winterburn hopes that the Welshman signs an extension with the club.

“I hope Ramsey signs a new contract at Arsenal.”

