Manchester United transfer roundup: United want Barcelona duo worth €525 million and more – August 8, 2018

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
42.11K   //    08 Aug 2018, 22:01 IST

FC Barcelona Training Session
FC Barcelona Training Session

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! With just a day in the transfer window remaining, Manchester United will need to press on the accelerator and get their deals over the line.

There are some updates regarding the Red Devils and here are some of them...

#5 N’Golo Kante

With just over a day to go in the transfer market, there seem to be some revelations in the dead hours of the window. One of them is right here and now as Axel Witsel’s agent has claimed that Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing one of his clients and N’Golo Kante to Manchester United.

Kante joined Chelsea from Leicester in 2016 – amid interest also from Manchester United – and has won the Premier League and the World Cup since. According to Witsel’s agent, both Napoli and the Old Trafford outfit wanted him.

However, he advised his client to join Borussia Dortmund because he would be a regular starter with the German outfit – something that he won’t be guaranteed at either of the aforementioned clubs.

“There were other candidates. Manchester United wanted him [Witsel], Napoli too,” Stefani told Het Laatste Nieuws.

“But I have told Axel: 'At Dortmund you are the number one, at Manchester you are one of many… and at Napoli too’.”

He then added that the Portuguese’s first choice wasn’t the Belgian as he wanted the World Cup-winning French midfielder, N’Golo Kante, to join the Theatre of Dreams and play under his tutelage.

“I know from a very good source that Mourinho said he wanted Witsel, but not in the first place. N’Golo Kante topped his list.”

Ultimately, Stefani added, Witsel opted to join Borussia Dortmund as he really fancied the move to the Bundesliga outfit.

“Eventually Axel said: 'Do me a favour and finish it as quickly as possible because I really want to go to Dortmund’.”

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football Paul Pogba Ousmane Dembele Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
