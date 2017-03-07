Manchester United transfer rumour: Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the radar of Chinese clubs

The Swede is not the first United player to be linked with a move to China.

What’s the story

According to reports on Transfer Market Web, Zlatan Ibrahimovic might move to the Chinese Super League after his contract with Manchester United expires in the summer. The Swede has been in great form for the Red Devils but is yet to sign a contract extension.

Reportedly, the 35-year-old will be earning around £576k-a-week if he decides to move to the Asian country.

In case you didn’t know...

Ibrahimovic joined the English giants on a one-year contract in the summer transfer window last year on a free transfer. He has been the mainstay of Jose Mourinho’s United set-up and has already scored 26 goals for them.

In the near past, Mourinho has hinted that the Swede will extend his stay at the club and even urged the fans to "go to the door of his house and stay there all night" in order to make him stay.

The heart of the matter

Ibrahimovic’s future at Old Trafford has been the talk of the town for quite some time now and recent rumours hint that he might join the long list of football players who decided to ply their trade in the Chinese Super League. The reports claim that the former Inter Milan striker will get a bumper deal of staggering 35m euros (£30m) a season if he decides to make a move.

The Swede is not the first United player to be linked with a move to China. Recently Wayne Rooney was touted to make a move as well after he found himself on the bench and not in the starting XI, more often than not.

What’s Next

Most of Ibrahimovic’s critics predicted that the Swede won’t be able to cope up with the requirements of the English Premier League. However, he silenced all of them with one swashbuckling performance after the other.

United fans all over the globe will hope that Zlatan agrees on a one or even two-year extension, with Mourinho aiming to push for the EPL title in the next season.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Undoubtedly, the Chinese Super League has ruffled quite a few feathers in the European football territory with the gargantuan sum of money on offer for the players. Ibrahimovic, however, still has a good one to two years of top-level football left in him and would want to add a league title to his name in England as well.

Therefore, the chances of this transfer happening look bleak.

