Manchester United Transfer Rumours: Aaron Wan-Bissaka favours Old Trafford move as Crystal Palace want £50 million

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 172 // 15 Jun 2019, 09:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Aaron Wan-Bissaka- Crystal Palace

What is the story?

Crystal Palace sensation Aaron Wan-Bissaka favours a move to Manchester United, according to the reports. However, a transfer fee of less than £50 million wouldn't be enough to complete the deal for the 21-year-old English right-back.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, wants to bring a few young and hungry talented English players to revamp the squad. As a result, English assets like Harry Maguire, Sean Longstaff and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been linked with the club for a while now.

Moreover, Antonio Valencia, who has been a sensational performer for the Red Devils for last few years, is going to leave the club in this summer. Although United have Diogo Dalot to replace the Ecuadorian right-back, they want to sign Wan-Bissaka to strengthen their defensive frailties.

Matteo Darmian, 29, joined Manchester United back in 2015. Since joining United, he has struggled to seal his spot in the starting line-up. As a result, he is also likely to say goodbye in this summer transfer window.

A few days ago, a report was published where it was claimed that United need to pay around £60 million as Crystal Palace rejected their £40 million bid for the aspiring superstar.

The heart of the matter

According to the latest reports from Sky Sports, Wan-Bissaka is ready to make a move to Manchester United. However, it has been claimed that Crystal Palace Palace would not consider an offer of less than £50m.

Although Wan-Bissaka is determined to join the Red Devils this summer, he has not handed any transfer request to Crystal Palace.

As per the reports surrounding the Londoners, Palace has no pressure to sell their star right-back, with Bissaka's current contract will keep him in the club until 2022.

What is next?

In this summer transfer window, Manchester United have already completed the signing of Daniel James from Swansea City.

It definitely wouldn't be the last for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They are looking to sign a few defenders as well as a few attacking options to bridge the gap between them and the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.