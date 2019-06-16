Manchester United Transfer Rumours: Red Devils interested to make a £45m cash-plus-player offer for Issa Diop

Issa Diop- West Ham United

What is the story?

According to the reports from Sky Sports, Manchester United are willing to sign West Ham United star defender Issa Diop. With the Red Devils needing a major overhaul this summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's main focus is to strengthen their sloppy defence.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United had the worst defensive record among the top nine teams last season in the Premier League, having conceded 54 goals from 38 matches.

Focusing on that, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to rebuild his defence line. United have been linked with a plethora of players In the summer transfer market.

A year ago, Issa Diop joined West Ham United from Toulouse for £22million. Under the management of Manuel Pellegrini, he made 38 appearances for the Hammers.

Last season, Diop played a pivotal role in West Ham's defence. He's not only famous for his physicality but also an actual threat from the set-piece situations.

United's former boss Jose Mourinho hailed the 22-year-old centre-back by saying,

“Congratulations to the scout that found a 21-year-old kid Diop - a monster who dominated in the duels.”

Manchester United, who finished sixth last season in Premier League, are likely to miss out next season's UEFA Champions League. As a result, it is expected that they are going to miss their main targets.

The heart of the matter

Reports from the reliable English publication Sky Sports have claimed that Man United are interested in signing Issa Diop from West Ham United.

As per the same reports, Manchester United are willing to pay £45miilion plus a player to complete the deal though it's still unknown who could be a part of the deal.

However, West Ham are reluctant to sell Diop. It has been also claimed that the Hammers would not consider any offer of less than £60m.

What is next?

Manchester United have made their first signing in the form of Daniel James. It definitely wouldn't be the last one as they are also looking to bring a few defensive reinforcements.