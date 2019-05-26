×
Manchester United Transfer Rumours: United monitoring David De Gea's replacement 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Rumors
113   //    26 May 2019, 02:57 IST

David De Gea - Manchester United
What is the story?

According to the reports from Italy, Manchester United are keeping their eyes on AC Milan's young sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma, knowing that David de Gea could leave the Old Trafford during the summer transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Since joining from Atletico Madrid back in 2011, de Gea has become an integral part of this Manchester United side. He terrific performances for the Red Devils single-handedly won a number of games. The 2018-19 season was not a decent one for the 28-year-old Spaniard as he conceded 58 goals this season in the Premier League.

This season, de Gea kept only seven clean-sheets for the Manchester-based club, while making 3.2 saves per match. If the reports surrounding the club are to be believed, de Gea still has not signed a contract extension with the club. His current contract will expire at the end of the 2019-20 season.

On the other hand, Gianluigi Donnarumma has been enduring quite a decent season for the Rossoneri, having already played 35 Serie A matches for the side. He has kept 11 clean sheets this season in Serie A.

AC Milan are currently at the 5th position in the league table, having garnered 65 points from 37 matches. They still have a chance to qualify for next season's Champions League if their arch-rival Inter lose points against Empoli. Also, the Red and Black have to win their last game against SPAL on Sunday.

The heart of the matter

According to Corriere dello Sport, Donnarumma is not happy at his current club due to the criticism and negative attention he has received this season from media and pundits.

If Milan fail to qualify for next season's Champions League, Donnarumma could make his way out of San Siro. As per reports, PSG, who have been heavily linked with United's David de Gea, are also monitoring the 20-year-old Milan asset. If de Gea leaves Manchester this summer, United could actually go for Donnarumma.

Transfer Probability: 5/10

Though Corriere dello Sport is a reliable source when it comes to Italian club-related news and rumours, Manchester United may not splash money in recruiting a new goalkeeper instead of revamping the struggling squad. If de Gea leaves, Manchester United could promote Sergio Romero as United's new #1 steward.

What's next?

de Gea would most likely be joining the Manchester United squad on their Norway tour where they will play a number of pre-season friendlies.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United AC Milan Football David De Gea Gianluigi Donnarumma Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News AC Milan Transfer News
