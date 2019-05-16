Manchester United Transfer Rumours: United reportedly keen on two Premier League sensations

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is searching for young talents.

What is the story?

According to the reports from reputed English publications, Manchester United are monitoring the Crystal Palace's duo of Patrick van Aanholt and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with the Red Devils for a while now. In recent times, some reports have come under the spotlight where it is stated that his teammate Patrick van Aanholt could be a long-term replacement for Man United's Player of the Year, Luke Shaw.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United target Aaron Wan-Bissaka denied all those speculations, claiming that he will remain at his current club:

“The situation just shows that my performances don’t go unnoticed."

“But I am with Crystal Palace at the moment. That is where my contract is and that is where I will be next season."

“I have got three years left on my contract. It says I’m going to be there, so that is all I can focus on now.”

On that same day, Roy Hodgson claimed:

“I have no reason to fear that Aaron won’t be continuing here."

“He has a contract and he seems happy enough with us."

“He knows he is very well appreciated and liked here, not just by the staff at Crystal Palace, but the supporters, too.”

At that time, Aaron Wan-Bissaka was Manchester United's only defensive target, whom they wanted to bring to Old Trafford by paying £40million.

The heart of the matter

Reports from TalkSport have claimed that the Reds have turned their eyes again, not only towards Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but also to Patrick van Aanholt. Both players passed a very successful Premier League season this term with the Eagles finishing the 2018-19 season in 12th position, racking up 49 points from 38 matches.

The same reports has also stated that the Manchester Side want to seal the double deal in £50 million. A few big teams like Juventus and Roma are also keeping their eyes on the situation.

What is next?

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to rebuild his squad after ending an awful trophyless season. United will play their first pre-season match against Australian side Perth Glory on 13th July.