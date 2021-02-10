"Manchester United do not trust Donny van de Beek with the ball yet" - Mark Hughes

Donny van de Beek is under scrutiny from fans and members of the media across England as he has failed to make an impact at Manchester United following a summer-switch from Ajax.

The central midfielder cost Manchester United upwards of £40 million in the summer. However, he has not received too much game time or delivered on the pitch when he has been given opportunities this season.

Recently, former Red Devils forward and Premier League manager Mark Hughes commented on the Dutchman, claiming that Manchester United simply 'do not trust' the 23-year-old.

"You just sense… it looks like they don't trust him with the ball yet," Hughes said. "When the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic look up and they see Rashford, they see Martial, they see Greenwood, who is still a young player but has great talent, it's like they defer to them, their first thought is to pass to them."

Hughes claimed that he simply has not seen the movement and intensity from van de Beek. He added that the Dutchman turned in another poor performance for the Red Devils during their 1-0 extra-time win over West Ham in the FA Cup.

"I haven't seen a great deal of movement, I haven't seen little movements to get in pockets of space, even though you suspect that's the player he is and those are the areas he wants to work in," the Englishman claimed.

"He's been disappointing again. He's playing for Manchester United, a huge club, he's got to show more than he's showing at the moment," Hughes added.

Manchester United do not look for Donny van de Beek and that's an issue for him: Jermaine Jenas

Donny van de Beek

Speaking on commentary during Manchester United's FA Cup tie against West Ham at Old Trafford, former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas reaffirmed Hughes' views. Jenas claimed that van de Beek has not found his rhythm at Old Trafford.

'"That look on his face I've just seen sums up, unfortunately, the way he's playing at the moment, with a bit of fear and a lack of rhythm," Jenas said. "I honestly don't think it's his fault. He's out there being professional, doing everything he possibly can."

"I think van de Beek is still working out of what he is for Manchester United. I'd still like him to want the ball a bit more. Maybe have a shot instead of passing it back or passing it sideways. This United team do not look for him, which is a bit of an issue," Jenas later commented.

The pressure is mounting on Donny van de Beek as he has just made 2 goal contributions in 25 appearances for Manchester United. The youngster has failed to get anywhere close to his form at Ajax, where he had over 70 goal contributions in 175 senior appearances.