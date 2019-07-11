Manchester United turn down £90m cash plus player deal for Paul Pogba, Red Devils given permission to speak to Mario Lemina, and more Manchester United Transfer News, July 10, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 698 // 11 Jul 2019, 00:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Solskjaer is still waiting to secure his third summer signing

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 10th July 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top picks for the day.

Also Read: Manchester United News and Rumours: July 9, 2019

#5 United turn down £90m cash plus player deal for Pogba

Manchester United have turned down a huge player + cash deal for Pogba

Paul Pogba's imminent departure from Old Trafford has been hogging the limelight for quite sometime now. The Frenchman has reiterated his desire to leave United in an interview given in Japan and his agent, Mino Raiola has publicly backed those feelings.

Both Juventus and Real Madrid are apparently looking to secure the services of the Frenchman, and both clubs are of interest to Pogba. While a return to Juventus would mean going back to his old hunting ground, Zidane's presence at Real Madrid is an enticing factor. However, getting him away from Old Trafford does not look easy, especially since United have put a hefty price tag on their asset and are unwilling to let him go for cheap.

It was constantly revealed that United had turned down player plus cash deals from both clubs, but recent reports suggest that the Red Devils were tested with a gigantic offer from Real Madrid.

Football consultant Ian McGarry has revealed that United have turned down a mammoth £90m cash plus midfielder Dani Ceballos. The main reason for the rejection is that United are holding out for a cash only deal and McGarry says that it is to generate more funds to invest in the transfer market.

I was told that Madrid did make an initial offer last Thursday, which was of €100m [£90m] plus Dani Ceballos - who has been starring for Spain’s Under-21s in their European Under-21 championship campaign.

However, United turned that down flat and said that they were only interested in cash.

Advertisement

That’s clearly a signal that they do want to reinvest money rather than take any players as a makeweight.

If Pogba does leave the club this summer, United will have to invest heavily in the market to replace him, which is why a cash-only deal certainly makes more sense.

1 / 5 NEXT