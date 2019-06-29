Manchester United: Twitter reacts as the Red Devils finally sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Following weeks of speculation, Manchester United have secured the signing of Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka for £50 million. The 21-year-old fullback agreed a five-year deal with the Red Devils with an option to extending the deal for a sixth year.
Wan-Bissaka becomes the club's second arrival in the current transfer window after United signed attacker Daniel James earlier in June. The 21-year-old made his professional debut for Palace in 2017/18 and went on to become a starter ever since.
Wan-Bissaka made 35 appearances in the Premier League last season, racking up three assists. His dominating defensive displays helped Palace finish 12th and garnered wide interest from clubs, especially United.
"It's an unbelievable feeling and an honour to call myself a Manchester United player and something I know that only a small number of players have the privilege to say," he told Manchester United's website.
"I can't wait to get going and integrated into the squad. I will have a short break now after the European Championships but I'm looking forward to starting training with the manager and my new team-mates on the pre-season tour."
With poor performances of Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia's departure, it is expected that Wan-Bissaka will become Solskjaer's first choice right-back. After splashing the cash on superstars like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez in the past few years, investing in a young player like Wan-Bissaka suggests a change in the transfer policy for United.
It goes without saying that the right-back will be the long term solution to the club if he fulfills his potential. Solskjaer heaped praise on United's new signing and admits that Wan-Bissaka is exactly the player United were looking for.
"Aaron is one of the best upcoming defenders in the Premier League," he said.
"He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Manchester United and he fits exactly the type of player that we are looking to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further."
"Aaron is a young, hungry player and eager to learn and that's important at his age. I am delighted he has signed with us and we look forward to continuing his tremendous development so far."
Here's how Twitter reacted: