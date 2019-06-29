Manchester United: Twitter reacts as the Red Devils finally sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Arsenal v Manchester United - FA Cup Fourth Round

Following weeks of speculation, Manchester United have secured the signing of Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka for £50 million. The 21-year-old fullback agreed a five-year deal with the Red Devils with an option to extending the deal for a sixth year.

Wan-Bissaka becomes the club's second arrival in the current transfer window after United signed attacker Daniel James earlier in June. The 21-year-old made his professional debut for Palace in 2017/18 and went on to become a starter ever since.

Wan-Bissaka made 35 appearances in the Premier League last season, racking up three assists. His dominating defensive displays helped Palace finish 12th and garnered wide interest from clubs, especially United.

"It's an unbelievable feeling and an honour to call myself a Manchester United player and something I know that only a small number of players have the privilege to say," he told Manchester United's website.

"I can't wait to get going and integrated into the squad. I will have a short break now after the European Championships but I'm looking forward to starting training with the manager and my new team-mates on the pre-season tour."

With poor performances of Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia's departure, it is expected that Wan-Bissaka will become Solskjaer's first choice right-back. After splashing the cash on superstars like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez in the past few years, investing in a young player like Wan-Bissaka suggests a change in the transfer policy for United.

It goes without saying that the right-back will be the long term solution to the club if he fulfills his potential. Solskjaer heaped praise on United's new signing and admits that Wan-Bissaka is exactly the player United were looking for.

"Aaron is one of the best upcoming defenders in the Premier League," he said.

"He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Manchester United and he fits exactly the type of player that we are looking to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further."

"Aaron is a young, hungry player and eager to learn and that's important at his age. I am delighted he has signed with us and we look forward to continuing his tremendous development so far."

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Talented, Young, English & importantly hungry - great place to start. He has earned this opportunity & I wish Wan-Bissaka all the luck in the world on this new journey 👊🏽 @ManUtd https://t.co/7pggBILal2 pic.twitter.com/ygYflWWNbo — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 29, 2019

Ice cold. Born and raised in Saffff London. King of timing tackles. Saviour of our right back problems. The undisputed most complete right back in Europe last season. Aaron Wan Bissaka is ours for the foreseeable future! pic.twitter.com/n5QcBJFadd — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) June 29, 2019

📆 19 Years Ago:



🔴 Aaron Wan-Bissaka is pictured wearing a @ManUtd shirt as a child.



📆 19 Years Later:



📝 Aaron Wan-Bissaka signs for @ManUtd on a five-year contract for £50m.



🙌 Dreams do come true. pic.twitter.com/eFRAOpMNGx — SPORF (@Sporf) June 29, 2019

Aaron Wan Bissaka competing with Diogo Dalot at right back is going to be good for both of their developments. Diogo is so, so talented and I’m so excited to see them both grow together. pic.twitter.com/TQuwMhR7lN — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) June 29, 2019

No more Ashley Young at right back I’m hearing? pic.twitter.com/Y9kT6mNA9a — J (@_UtdJL) June 29, 2019

FINALLY😍 Onto the next one! https://t.co/gNqb9VPvYo — Lucy Nicholson (@UnitedLuce) June 29, 2019

Best transfer announcement of all time. A lot of thought went into constructing that. pic.twitter.com/2QtmrIBfkj — J (@_UtdJL) June 29, 2019

Aaron Wan-Bissaka does not shy away from the big opponents.



Impressive numbers in his first season! 👊 pic.twitter.com/BCObubSB6n — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 29, 2019