Manchester United Transfer News: United to pursue Maddison and Longstaff following Wan-Bissaka announcement 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
201   //    28 Jun 2019, 02:15 IST

James Maddison - English midfielder
James Maddison - English midfielder

What is the story?

As reported by The Times, Manchester United are expected to pursue the signings of Newcastle United's midfielder Sean Longstaff and Leicester City's James Maddison after announcing a deal for Crystal Palace youngster Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United are determined to revamp their struggling squad during this summer transfer window. With rumours suggesting that Pogba is keen to move away from Old Trafford, United are in the hunt for a suitable replacement.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also looking to rebuild their shaky defence. A plethora of players have been linked with the Red Devils since the start of this ongoing transfer window.

Man United have already completed their first summer signing in the form of Daniel James, and are on the verge of securing Wan-Bissaka's signing from Crystal Palace.

The heart of the matter

According to the reports from The Times (via Express), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eyeing to complete the signings of Sean Longstaff and James Maddison after announcing the deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Manchester United are set to miss the service of Ander Herrera as the Spaniard has announced his departure from Manchester. Longstaff is considered as a replacement for Ander Herrera.

On the other hand, James Maddison, who joined Leicester City from Norwich City last summer, has been on the radar of Manchester United for a while now.

Both Longstaff and Maddison had a superb breakthrough season in the Premier League last term for their respective sides. In fact, for Leicester City, James Maddison was as influential as Jamie Vardy in the Premier League. In the Premier League 2018-19, he racked up seven assists and seven goals from 36 appearances for the Foxes.

What's next?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to add young and talented English players instead of the superstar professionals to make this rebuilding process a successful one.

However, the club has been chasing Portuguese midfield sensation Bruno Fernandes. If they sign Bruno from Sporting Lisbon, they might not go for Maddison as United defence also needs a major refurbishment.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Sean Longstaff James Maddison Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
