Manchester United have been urged by Paul Merson to abandon their move for Jadon Sancho. The Sky Sports pundit wants the Red Devils to get Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur instead.

The former Arsenal player claims that they can adjust with Mason Greenwood in the right flank and work on getting a striker to get them more goals next season. Adding to that, he wants them to sign a centre-back as well to support Harry Maguire in the heart of the defence.

“I don’t think they need any of those players. I’ve been so impressed with Mason Greenwood. He’s been on a bit of trial since lockdown, we get great reviews of him in the reserves and youth team, and he’s come in and produced. I see this lad going on to be something special.”

“I don’t think they need Jadon Sancho at £90m or £100m - they need another centre half, in fact they probably need two centre halves as cover for Harry Maguire.”

“Maybe they need a centre forward, but I don’t think you win the league with Anthony Martial playing up front – even though he’s been brilliant and scored goals. If they have the money, I’d go £120m for Harry Kane. If they get him and centre half, they’d be massive players in the Premier League next season.”

Jadon Sancho is high on Manchester United's priority list

Jadon Sancho has been a player Manchester United have been keen on signing for a long time and are very likely to this summer. The Englishman was in the middle of a tug-of-war between United and Chelsea but the Blues have focused on getting Kai Havertez and Timo Werner instead of spending the budget on getting just the Borussia Dortmund star.

Reports suggest that Jadon Sancho is also keen on moving back to Enlgand this summer and also open to a move to Manchester United. Reliable sources claim that the fee is the only issue in this transfer as there will be no problems in agreeing personal terms between the two parties.

Harry Kane, on the other hands, would be a difficult task for United to get as Tottenham are in no mood to sell him nor is he looking for a move away currently.