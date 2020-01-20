Manchester United v Burnley Preview, Predicted XI, Team News and more | Premier League 2019-20

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United will be desperate to return to winning ways against Burnley

After the defeat at Anfield where they were simply undone, outperformed and outclassed, Manchester United will be vying to dust their recent defeats off their shoulders when they welcome Sean Dyche's Burnley to Old Trafford on January 22.

Regular defeats have pulled the plug on United's momentum time and time again this term, as reflected by recent annihilation at Anfield as well as the Emirates. Meanwhile, after a run of four losses on the trot in the Premier League, Burnley came back from behind to upstage Leicester City last time out.

The Red Devils made light work of the same opponent in the reverse fixture, courtesy of timely strikes from the talismanic duo of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. This time however, both Rashford and a sense of positive morale will not be on United's side.

Burnley have their share of problems as well, as they have now failed to net a first-half goal in 11 matches in a row. They're in line to beat their own dishonourable record of 12 such consecutive matches, sustained in early 2015. Not to mention, the Clarets are without a win at Old Trafford since 1962 a run that comprises of 15 top-flight matches between that 5-2 win and present day.

On that note, let's analyse everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United's home fixture against Burnley.

Manchester United v Burnley Head-to-head

Manchester United wins: 61

Burnley wins: 44

Draws: 23

Manchester United v Burnley Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Manchester United: L-W-W-L-D

Burnley: W-L-W-L-L

Manchester United v Burnley Team News

Manchester United

Following the failed experiment involving Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams down the left-hand side, Solskjaer could revert to using just one of them at left-back. Rashford is set to remain a big miss for the English giants as well.

Elsewhere, first-team stars Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Eric Bailly are ruled out due to longer-term injuries.

Burnley

Sean Dyche has no fresh injuries to deal with, and therefore, he could plot the same XI that turned out as surprise winners against the Foxes.

Manchester United v Burnley Predicted XI

Brandon Williams is set to return to his preferred left-back position

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams; Nemanja Matic, Fred; Daniel James, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial; Mason Greenwood

Burnley (4-4-2): Nick Pope; Phil Bardsley, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor; Jeff Hendrick, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil; Jay Rodriguez, Chris Wood

Manchester United v Burnley Match Prediction

This might well turn out to be a borefest; a case where United have lots of the ball but little to show for it in the final third. Burnley will score from a set-piece, perhaps through the head of the dangerous New Zealander Chris Wood, but United may pip the visitors.

Predicted score: Manchester United 2-1 Burnley