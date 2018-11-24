Manchester United v Crystal Palace: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions, Betting odds, Venue & Where To Watch Details

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 549 // 24 Nov 2018, 09:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United will be hoping to erase the memory of the defeat they suffered last time against City

Premier League action returns once again after 2 weeks of International football with Manchester United hosting Crystal Palace at the Theatre of Dreams.

Manchester United will be desperate to forget their last league against arch-rivals Manchester City and move on after the reigning champions once again proved which is the better side in Manchester.

Mourinho and his Red Devils will be hoping to get back on track with a win against Crystal Palace and reduce the gap to the fourth position to just 4 points.

Manchester United v Crystal Palace: Kick-off information

Date: 24 November 2018

Time: 16:00 (local time), 20:30 am (IST)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Livestream: Hotstar

Manchester United v Crystal Palace: Team News

The left-back is suspended after receiving 4 yellow cards

Luke Shaw is suspended for the match after accumulating 5 yellow cards while Antonio Valencia and Diego Dalot are back in contention. Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Anthony Martial have recovered from their injuries while Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku has a slight problem.

Wilfred Zaha is back for Palace after being unable to feature against Spurs due to injury. Christian Benteke and Connor Wickham are absent through injuries while Scott Dann is yet to regain full fitness.

Manchester United v Crystal Palace: Probable Line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Valencia, Matic, Pogba, Fred, Martial, Lukaku, Lingard

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Wan Bissaka, Sakho, Tomkins, Van Aanholt, McArthur, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Meyer, Townsend, Zaha

Manchester United v Crystal Palace: Form Guide

The last 5 competitive matches.

Manchester United: L-W-W-W-L

Crystal Palace: L-L-L-D-L

Manchester United v Crystal Palace: Head to Head

Manchester United wins: 36 wins

Crystal Palace: 7 wins

Draw: 10

Manchester United v Crystal Palace: Betting Odds

(Bet365)

Manchester United: 4/11

Crystal Palace: 13/2

Draw: 4/1

Manchester United v Crystal Palace: Prediction

Crystal Palace has won just 1 of their previous 7 matches and Manchester United will be surely counting on themselves to win this one after losing to arch-rivals Manchester City before the International break.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace