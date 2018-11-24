Manchester United v Crystal Palace: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions, Betting odds, Venue & Where To Watch Details
Premier League action returns once again after 2 weeks of International football with Manchester United hosting Crystal Palace at the Theatre of Dreams.
Manchester United will be desperate to forget their last league against arch-rivals Manchester City and move on after the reigning champions once again proved which is the better side in Manchester.
Mourinho and his Red Devils will be hoping to get back on track with a win against Crystal Palace and reduce the gap to the fourth position to just 4 points.
Manchester United v Crystal Palace: Kick-off information
Date: 24 November 2018
Time: 16:00 (local time), 20:30 am (IST)
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
Livestream: Hotstar
Manchester United v Crystal Palace: Team News
Luke Shaw is suspended for the match after accumulating 5 yellow cards while Antonio Valencia and Diego Dalot are back in contention. Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Anthony Martial have recovered from their injuries while Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku has a slight problem.
Wilfred Zaha is back for Palace after being unable to feature against Spurs due to injury. Christian Benteke and Connor Wickham are absent through injuries while Scott Dann is yet to regain full fitness.
Manchester United v Crystal Palace: Probable Line-ups
Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Valencia, Matic, Pogba, Fred, Martial, Lukaku, Lingard
Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Wan Bissaka, Sakho, Tomkins, Van Aanholt, McArthur, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Meyer, Townsend, Zaha
Manchester United v Crystal Palace: Form Guide
The last 5 competitive matches.
Manchester United: L-W-W-W-L
Crystal Palace: L-L-L-D-L
Manchester United v Crystal Palace: Head to Head
Manchester United wins: 36 wins
Crystal Palace: 7 wins
Draw: 10
Manchester United v Crystal Palace: Betting Odds
(Bet365)
Manchester United: 4/11
Crystal Palace: 13/2
Draw: 4/1
Manchester United v Crystal Palace: Prediction
Crystal Palace has won just 1 of their previous 7 matches and Manchester United will be surely counting on themselves to win this one after losing to arch-rivals Manchester City before the International break.
Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace