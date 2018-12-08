Manchester United v Fulham: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions, Venue & Where To Watch Details

Can Manchester United win their first Premier League match since the victory against Bournemouth in November?

Gone are the days when the opposition team dreaded facing Manchester United at the hallowed Old Trafford stadium.

The Red Devils are on a run of 4 matches without a victory in the Premier League. The home team has an even more poor form at home with their last home match victory in the league coming against Everton in October.

The visitor's situation is not better with the side already having sacked their first manager after a poor run of form.

Manchester United v Fulham: Kick-off Information

Date: 8th December 2018

Time: 16:00 (local time), 20:30 (IST)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Livestream: Hotstar

Manchester United v Fulham: Team News

Ashley Young returns after missing the last match through suspension

Jose Mourinho will once again be without the injured duo of Sanchez and Lindelof while Smalling, Shaw, Martial, Jones and Bailly face late fitness tests.

Ashley Young will return to the first XI after missing the last match through suspension.

Fosu-Mensah will be ineligible against his parent club while McDonald and Ayite return from injury.

Manchester United v Fulham: Probable Line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Bailly, Rojo, Darmain, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Lukaku, Lingard

Fulham: Rico, Christie, Odoi, Mawson, Le Marchand, Chambers, Seri, Schurrle, Cairney, Sessegnon, Mitrovic

Manchester United v Fulham: Form Guide

The last 5 competitive matches

Manchester United: D-D-W-D-L

Fulham: D-L-W-L-L

Manchester United v Fulham: Head to Head

Manchester United: 49 wins

Fulham: 14 wins

Draw: 19

Manchester United v Fulham: Prediction

Manchester United have the firepower in their ranks to get an easy victory. The inconsistency of the Red Devils though gives Fulham more than a good chance.

Manchester United failed to register a victory in the league at Old Trafford in the month of November

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Fulham

