Manchester United v Fulham: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions, Venue & Where To Watch Details
Gone are the days when the opposition team dreaded facing Manchester United at the hallowed Old Trafford stadium.
The Red Devils are on a run of 4 matches without a victory in the Premier League. The home team has an even more poor form at home with their last home match victory in the league coming against Everton in October.
The visitor's situation is not better with the side already having sacked their first manager after a poor run of form.
Manchester United v Fulham: Kick-off Information
Date: 8th December 2018
Time: 16:00 (local time), 20:30 (IST)
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
Livestream: Hotstar
Manchester United v Fulham: Team News
Jose Mourinho will once again be without the injured duo of Sanchez and Lindelof while Smalling, Shaw, Martial, Jones and Bailly face late fitness tests.
Ashley Young will return to the first XI after missing the last match through suspension.
Fosu-Mensah will be ineligible against his parent club while McDonald and Ayite return from injury.
Manchester United v Fulham: Probable Line-ups
Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Bailly, Rojo, Darmain, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Lukaku, Lingard
Fulham: Rico, Christie, Odoi, Mawson, Le Marchand, Chambers, Seri, Schurrle, Cairney, Sessegnon, Mitrovic
Manchester United v Fulham: Form Guide
The last 5 competitive matches
Manchester United: D-D-W-D-L
Fulham: D-L-W-L-L
Manchester United v Fulham: Head to Head
Manchester United: 49 wins
Fulham: 14 wins
Draw: 19
Manchester United v Fulham: Prediction
Manchester United have the firepower in their ranks to get an easy victory. The inconsistency of the Red Devils though gives Fulham more than a good chance.
Manchester United failed to register a victory in the league at Old Trafford in the month of November
Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Fulham