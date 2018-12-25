Manchester United v Huddersfield: Match preview, Team news, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details | Premier League 2018-19

Can they bag another 5 goals against an out of sorts Huddersfield?

A hero's welcome awaits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Norwegian takes charge of his first home match as the manager of Manchester United. The club legend got off to flying start with victory over his former side Cardiff City thrashing 5 goals into the net of the Bluebirds, the first time Manchester United scored 5 goals in a league match since the final game in charge for Sir Alex Ferguson away at West Brom Albion in 2013.

The first match for the Norweign saw the Red Devils at their terrifying best with reminiscences of the old Manchester United with slick 1-2 passes, outrunning the opponents and the never-ending urge to cover each blade of grass. The Red Devils will be hoping for a repeat of the last match at the Theatre of Dreams when they defeated Fulham 4-1.

Huddersfield and David Wagner are in a spot of bother with the Terriers winless in their last 5 matches and languishing 19th in the Premier League with just 2 wins and 10 points from their 18 matches.

Manchester United v Huddersfield: Kick-Off Information

Date: 26th December 2018

Time: 16:00 (local time), 20:30(IST)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Livestream: Hotstar

Manchester United v Huddersfield: Team News

Lukaku is likely to miss his second match in a row for Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku is likely to miss the match due to a private matter while Chilean Alexis Sanchez is still recovering from his injury. Chris Smalling is a doubt for the match against Huddersfield.

Tommy Smith, Aaron Mooy, Danny Williams and Abdelhamid Sabiri are all out injured for David Wagner while Jonathan Hogg and Rajiv Van La Parra return for the Terriers.

Manchester United v Huddersfield: Probable Line-up

Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Pogba, Matic, Herrera, Martial, Rashford, Lingard

Huddersfield: Lossl, Jorgenson, Schindler, Kongolo, Hadergjonaj, Bacuna, Billing, Hogg, Lowe, Pritchard, Depoitre

Manchester United v Huddersfield: Form Guide

The last 5 competitive matches

Manchester United: W-L-L-W-D

Huddersfield: L-L-L-L-L

Manchester United v Huddersfield: Head to Head

Manchester United: 22 wins

Huddersfield: 11 wins

Draw: 15

Manchester United v Huddersfield: Prediction

True to his word, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided Manchester United with the attacking football they all craved for. The Norweign has let loose the shackles that bind the United players from expressing themselves and in return, the players gave a wonderful display of football. The match against the out-of-confidence Huddersfield side is likely to produce another goal rush.

Prediction: Manchester United 4-1 Huddersfield

