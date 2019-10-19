Manchester United v Liverpool: Last 3 meetings between the two sides | Premier League 2019-20

Ishu Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 85 // 19 Oct 2019, 13:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United and Liverpool will clash swords on Sunday

It's that time of the year again. It's the encounter that most of the fraternity scanned when the fixture list came out prior to the commencement of the Premier League. Manchester United versus Liverpool is far more than just a game that lasts for 90 minutes.

Those 90 minutes leave a telling impression on the history books of the beautiful game, often encapsulated with astounding moments of brilliance, drama and heartbreak. It's the fixture that influxes a different type of nervousness into the players before they lace up to take center stage.

Times have shifted and so has the disparity between the top two sides in English football. Liverpool are on the brink of equaling Manchester City's record of 18 straight league wins, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dream job is turning into a nightmare.

The Red Devils are already 15 points behind their bitter rivals and are just two above the drop zone; an embarrassing position for a team that has just found the back of the net 14 times in their last 15 Premier League outings.

However, Old Trafford will be buzzing when the Reds come visiting on Sunday. On that note, let's revisit what transpired the last three times Manchester United and Liverpool rubbed shoulders against each other.

Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool - 24th February 2019 | Premier League

Manchester United flew out of the blocks, but failed to beat Liverpool at home last time out

This was the fifth draw played out between the giants in their last seven meetings in all competitions. It was far from the classic we expected with the Reds mustering just one tame shot on target.

The hosts owned the better share of opportunities and Jesse Lingard should really have buried the ball past Alisson. Manchester United should have won this one also because Joel Matip's embarrassing splice ended up in his own net, only to be ruled out due for offside against Chris Smalling.

Klopp and co. remained top of the table after this one, but as we all know, couldn't quite catch up with Manchester City in what went down as a historic title race.

Advertisement

Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United - 16th December 2018 | Premier League

Liverpool ran riot in the reverse fixture last term

Here, we remember Jose Mourinho's final game as Red Devils boss. Seven wins in 17, 19 points adrift of then-league leaders Liverpool, lack of inspiration or enthusiasm led to his axing.

Both sides went into the break on level terms, as Alisson's error gifted Lingard an equalizer. However, Xherdan Shaqiri robbed the headlines with a brace off the bench to take his side to the top.

United are in a similar zone at the moment, so could Liverpool enforce another dismantling defeat on Manchester United?

Manchester United 1-4 Liverpool - 29th July 2018 | International Champions Cup

Manchester United were carted by Liverpool in the International Champions Cup

In an appetizer ahead of a grueling 2018-19 season, Manchester United and Liverpool locked horns in the International Champions Cup in a fixture that saw the latter run out as 4-1 winners.

Goals from Sadio Mane, young Sheyi Ojo, Daniel Sturridge and Shaqiri sealed a morale-boosting victory. And if this performance was anything to go by, Mourinho was certain of a crisis-laden campaign.

A glaringly dim showing marked with just two efforts on goal and 35% possession in comparison to Liverpool's nine shots on target epitomized United's lack of bite and attacking instinct.