×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United v Reading: Match preview, team news, predictions | FA Cup 2018-19

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
461   //    04 Jan 2019, 17:39 IST

Can they make 5 wins out of 5?
Can they make 5 wins out of 5?

In a repeat of last year's FA Cup 3rd round match, Manchester United will face off against Reading at the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be turning his attention to the coveted domestic cup after a busy Christmas period that saw Manchester United winning 4 league matches in 11 days with the Norweign becoming the first manager since Sir Matt Busby to win his opening four matches as Manchester United manager.

Reading on the contrast have been poor this season with the Royals slipping to the 23rd position in the EL Championship after the completion of 26 rounds of matches. The resulting poor form has seen their manager Paul Clement being given the sack and Portuguese manager Jose Gomes being appointed the manager, 2 days prior to Christmas.

Manchester United v Reading: Kick-off Information

Date: 5th January 2019

Day: Saturday

Time: 13:30 (local time), 18:00 (IST)

Livestream: SonyLiv

Manchester United v Reading: Team News

Advertisement
The duo is expected to make their first start for the new manager
The duo is expected to make their first start for the new manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku and Chilean Alexis Sanchez will start the match for the Red Devils while youngsters Mason Greenwood and Tahith Chong are likely to be included in the bench.

Fred, Marouane Fellaini and Diogo Dalot are all fit and expected to feature in the tie against Reading while Smalling and Rojo are out injured with Eric Bailly serving second of his three-match ban.

Sergio Romero is expected to make his start for Manchester United while Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial are likely to be rested.

Former Manchester United defender John O'Shea is set to start for the Royals while Paul McShane, Saeid Ezatolahi and Jordan Obita will miss the match through injury.

Former United defender Tyler Blackett and Leandro Bacuna are also out serving their match ban Chris Gunter and Liam Moore are expected to be back for the Royals.

Manchester United v Reading: Probable Lineup

Manchester United: Romero, Darmain, Jones, Lindelof, Dalot, Fred, Pereira, Fellaini, Sanchez, Lukaku, Lingard

Reading: Jaakkola, Yiadom, Ilori, O'Shea, Richards, Rinomhota, Swift, Harriott, Aluko, Barrow, Bodvarsson

Manchester United v Reading: Form Guide

The last 5 competitive fixtures

Manchester United: W-W-W-W-L

Reading: L-D-L-L-D

Manchester United v Reading: Head to Head

Manchester United: 13 wins

Reading: 1 win

Draw: 7 draw

Manchester United v Reading: Prediction

Manchester United are expected to make it 5 wins on the trout even with the many changes to their line. The chances of Reading resting their key players ahead tight relegation battle in the Championship will also give the Red Devils a better advantage.

Prediction: Manchester United 4-0 Reading

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
FA Cup 2018-19 Manchester United Reading Football Romelu Lukaku Alexis Sanchez Ole Gunner Solskjær Old Trafford Football
Varun Nair
ANALYST
5 star footballers who were rejected as youngsters
RELATED STORY
11 players who have played for both Chelsea and...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the FA Cup is a prestigious cup competition
RELATED STORY
Top 5 FA Cup finals of all time
RELATED STORY
Manchester United’s 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion: 5 major...
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United v Manchester United: Match preview, team...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest moments in Manchester United's history
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Huddersfield: Match preview, Team...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Newcastle: Match preview, predictions...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Crystal Palace: Match Preview, Team...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
3rd Round
Tomorrow TRA TOT 01:15 AM Tranmere Rovers vs Tottenham
Tomorrow SHR STO 06:00 PM Shrewsbury Town vs Stoke City
Tomorrow AFC BRI 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WES BIR 06:00 PM West Ham vs Birmingham City
Tomorrow BUR BAR 06:00 PM Burnley vs Barnsley
Tomorrow SHE LUT 06:00 PM Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town
Tomorrow MAN REA 06:00 PM Manchester United vs Reading
Tomorrow WES WIG 06:00 PM West Brom vs Wigan Athletic
Tomorrow GIL CAR 08:30 PM Gillingham vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow EVE LIN 08:30 PM Everton vs Lincoln City
Tomorrow DER SOU 08:30 PM Derby County vs Southampton
Tomorrow ACC IPS 08:30 PM Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town
Tomorrow BOL WAL 08:30 PM Bolton Wanderers vs Walsall
Tomorrow BRE OXF 08:30 PM Brentford vs Oxford United
Tomorrow CHE NOT 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest
Tomorrow FLE AFC 08:30 PM Fleetwood Town vs AFC Wimbledon
Tomorrow MID PET 08:30 PM Middlesbrough vs Peterborough United
Tomorrow AST SWA 08:30 PM Aston Villa vs Swansea
Tomorrow BLA ARS 11:00 PM Blackpool vs Arsenal
Tomorrow NOR POR 11:00 PM Norwich vs Portsmouth
Tomorrow NEW BLA 11:00 PM Newcastle vs Blackburn Rovers
Tomorrow CRY GRI 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Grimsby Town
Tomorrow BRI HUD 11:00 PM Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town
06 Jan FUL OLD 07:30 PM Fulham vs Oldham Athletic
06 Jan MAN ROT 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Rotherham United
06 Jan WOK WAT 07:30 PM Woking vs Watford
06 Jan QUE LEE 07:30 PM Queens Park Rangers vs Leeds United
06 Jan SHE BAR 07:30 PM Sheffield United vs Barnet
06 Jan MIL HUL 07:30 PM Millwall vs Hull City
06 Jan PRE DON 07:30 PM Preston North End vs Doncaster Rovers
06 Jan NEW LEI 10:00 PM Newport County vs Leicester City
08 Jan WOL LIV 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us