Manchester United v Watford Preview: Possible Line-Ups

Harshit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 152 // 29 Mar 2019, 18:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Watford FC 1-2 Manchester United

The international break is finally over and league action begins once again. Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways after their recent FA Cup exit against Wolves when they welcome Watford to Old Trafford on Saturday. Manchester United have been flying under Ole Gunnar Solskjær but have hit a bit of a blip in recent weeks, losing their last two games against Arsenal and Wolves. They are competing for top 4 and are just 2 points behind 4th place Arsenal.

Watford is fighting to be the best of the rest and has been in good form themselves. They are in contention for a European place themselves, being just 1 point behind 7th place Wolves. Javi Gracia has done a tremendous job since his arrival at the start of the season and his team possess the quality to cause an upset when they face Manchester United this weekend.

Previous meeting:

Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling's first-half goals helped Manchester United edge past a resolute Watford side when these two sides met back in September. Andre Gray brought life back into the game with his 65th-minute goal, making the game intense up until the final whistle. David de Gea was forced into a wonderful save with almost the last kick of the match which earned his team all three points in the end.

Form Guide:

Manchester United:

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back after disappointing results against Arsenal and Wolves

Manchester United had their last two games against Arsenal in the Premier League and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup quarter-final. In the Premier League, they have won 3 of their last 5 games. They also registered a historic victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2nd leg of the Champions League Round of 16 which helped them progress into the quarter-finals of the competition.

Last 5 games:

Advertisement

28/02 Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester United

02/03 Manchester United 3-2 Southampton

07/03 Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Manchester United

11/03 Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United

17/03 Wolves 2-0 Manchester United

Watford:

Watford have been in a rich vein of form themselves

Watford is buzzing after their impressive 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Watford have won 3 of their last 5 games in all competition and is in a better run of form than Manchester United.

Last 5 games:

23/02 Cardiff 1-5 Watford

28/02 Liverpool 5-0 Watford

03/03 Watford 2-1 Leicester City

10/03 Manchester City 3-1 Watford

16/03 Watford 2-1 Crystal Palace

Predicted Line-ups:

Manchester United:

Romelu Lukaku looks set to miss the game due to a foot injury. Anthony Martial was pulled out of the France squad and might be fit enough to feature tomorrow.

Manchester United's 4-3-3 formation

Watford:

Watford could be without Jose Holebas who sustained a knee injury in the FA Cup game against Crystal Palace.

Watford's 4-2-2-2 formation

Advertisement