Manchester United v Watford Preview: Possible Line-Ups
The international break is finally over and league action begins once again. Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways after their recent FA Cup exit against Wolves when they welcome Watford to Old Trafford on Saturday. Manchester United have been flying under Ole Gunnar Solskjær but have hit a bit of a blip in recent weeks, losing their last two games against Arsenal and Wolves. They are competing for top 4 and are just 2 points behind 4th place Arsenal.
Watford is fighting to be the best of the rest and has been in good form themselves. They are in contention for a European place themselves, being just 1 point behind 7th place Wolves. Javi Gracia has done a tremendous job since his arrival at the start of the season and his team possess the quality to cause an upset when they face Manchester United this weekend.
Previous meeting:
Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling's first-half goals helped Manchester United edge past a resolute Watford side when these two sides met back in September. Andre Gray brought life back into the game with his 65th-minute goal, making the game intense up until the final whistle. David de Gea was forced into a wonderful save with almost the last kick of the match which earned his team all three points in the end.
Form Guide:
Manchester United:
Manchester United had their last two games against Arsenal in the Premier League and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup quarter-final. In the Premier League, they have won 3 of their last 5 games. They also registered a historic victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2nd leg of the Champions League Round of 16 which helped them progress into the quarter-finals of the competition.
Last 5 games:
28/02 Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester United
02/03 Manchester United 3-2 Southampton
07/03 Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Manchester United
11/03 Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United
17/03 Wolves 2-0 Manchester United
Watford:
Watford is buzzing after their impressive 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Watford have won 3 of their last 5 games in all competition and is in a better run of form than Manchester United.
Last 5 games:
23/02 Cardiff 1-5 Watford
28/02 Liverpool 5-0 Watford
03/03 Watford 2-1 Leicester City
10/03 Manchester City 3-1 Watford
16/03 Watford 2-1 Crystal Palace
Predicted Line-ups:
Manchester United:
Romelu Lukaku looks set to miss the game due to a foot injury. Anthony Martial was pulled out of the France squad and might be fit enough to feature tomorrow.
Watford:
Watford could be without Jose Holebas who sustained a knee injury in the FA Cup game against Crystal Palace.