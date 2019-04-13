Manchester United v West Ham United Predicted XI- Premier League Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and West Ham injury news, Suspension List and more

Harshit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 171 // 13 Apr 2019, 12:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United will be looking to secure all 3 points when they face West Ham United at Old Trafford and close in on the Champions League positions. The Red Devils were on the wrong side of a 3-1 scoreline when these two sides last met back in September, producing undoubtedly their worst performance this season.

The Red Devils are on their worst run of form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, winning just one of their last 5 games. They lost to Barcelona 0-1 in the Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday but will have a lot of positive to take from their performance that day.

The Hammers will be looking to get back to winning way after losing their last 2 games. They lost to Chelsea 2-0 in their last game and will be looking to improve on that performance when they face Manchester United on Saturday.

Team News:

Manchester United:

Luke Shaw will be suspended for the game against West Ham

Manchester United will be without both their first-choice full-backs for the game against West Ham due to suspension. Ander Herrera is expected to be out of the clash with a muscle injury while Nemanja Matic is also expected to miss the game with an illness. Antonio Valencia and Eric Bailly have not yet recovered from their injuries and will not feature in the game. Alexis Sanchez has recovered from his injury but is a doubt for Saturday's game.

Suspensions: Luke Shaw, Ashley Young

Injuries: Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Eric Bailly, Antonio Valencia, Alexis Sanchez(doubtful)

West Ham United:

Samir Nasri is expected to miss the game with an injury

The Hammers are expected to be without 8 first-team players due to injury. Jack Wilshere, Michail Antonio, and Samir Nasri are all expected to miss out. Andy Caroll, Andriy Yarmolenko, Winston Reid and Carlos Sanchez haven't recovered from their long-term injuries and will miss the trip to Old Trafford.

Advertisement

suspensions: None

Injuries: Jack Wilshere, Michail Antonio, Samir Nasri, Andy Carol, Andriy Yarmolenko, Winston Reid, Carlos Sanchez

Predicted XI:

Manchester United:

Diogo Dalot and Mateo Darmian are expected to start with Ashley Young and Luke Shaw suspended. Marcus Rashford is expected to be rested with Anthony Martial coming back into the side.

Manchester United Predicted Line up

West Ham United:

West Ham United's starting XI is expected to be unchanged from their last game against Chelsea.

West Ham United Predicted Line up

Advertisement