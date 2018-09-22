Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Match Preview, Predictions, Kickoff Information | Premier League 2018-19

Manchester United return to Old Trafford on Saturday when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. After a couple of wins in the league followed by an authoritative victory in their Champions League opener, Jose Mourinho has steadied the ship to an extent.

Their opponents enter this game on the back of two consecutive league victories and clean sheets. Nuno Espirito Santo's side sit just one point and a place behind the Red Devils. However, they will be in for a tough encounter having lost all of their previous six matches at Old Trafford.

Manchester United v Wolves: Kickoff Information

Date: 22 September

Time: 15:00 (local time), 19:30 (IST)

Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Wolves: Team News

Manchester United: Ander Herrera and Marcos Rojo remain out of contention, whereas Marcus Rashford and Nemanja Matic are serving their respective suspensions. Mourinho also confirmed that Diogo Dalot will not start despite putting up a fantastic performance in midweek.

Meanwhile, Antonio Valencia and Jesse Lingard, who were rested in the previous outing, are expected to be drafted into the starting line-up.

Wolves: Espirito Santo has opted for the same starting XI in each of the league matches so far, and is expected to continue the same trend. Ivan Cavaleiro remains Wolves' only casualty.

Manchester United v Wolves: Probable Line-ups

Manchester United (4-3-3): De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Pogba, Fred, Fellaini; Lingard, Sanchez, Lukaku

Wolves (3-4-3): Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Jota, Costa; Jimenez

Manchester United v Wolves: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Manchester United: W-W-W-L-L

Wolves: W-W-W-D-L

Manchester United v Wolves: Head-To-Head

Manchester United wins: 48

Wolves wins: 34

Draws: 1

Manchester United v Wolves: Key players

Manchester United:

Manchester United's player of the month in August is firing on all cylinders at the moment. He is working harder than ever and seems to be at his explosive best. Expect the Englishman to overlap the wingers, provide crosses into the box and run up and down the flank all afternoon. Luke Shaw's outburst of energy and optimism is sure to boost United's credentials.

Wolves:

Costa wriggling past a challenge

Helder Costa has been in sublime form for the newcomers. The right winger hasn't allowed any occasion to get the better of him. He keeps his game simple, plays to his strengths and exploits spaces down the right with his blistering pace and cutting edge. He is a real threat on the counter - something that Mourinho must address prior to the match.

Manchester United v Wolves: Prediction

This match will be more evenly fought than what the recent stats suggest. Although Wolves have scored just two in their previous seven visits to the red half of Manchester, this present side has a host of forwards capable of upsetting United's defence. The visitors may concede, but let's make a bold call. They will come back from behind to pile more misery on Mourinho and co.

Predicted score: Manchester United 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers