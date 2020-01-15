Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction, playing XI, team news and more | FA Cup 2019-20

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Third Round

Manchester United host Wolverhampton Wanderers in an FA Cup 3rd Round replay at Old Trafford, with qualification to the fourth round on offer for the victor. Both sides had battled to a dour goalless stalemate a fortnight ago to force a rematch and the gruelling nature of the season means that it is a less than ideal situation for the two managers.

However, a victor must be found on the night and if they are tied after extra-time, the lotteries of penalties would be used to decide the winner of the tie.

Manchester United v Wolves Head-to-Head

Manchester United and Wolves have clashed on 84 occasions in the past, with the Red Devils triumphing 39 times and scoring 43 goals, while the West Midlands side have won 31 games and scored 123 goals.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men, however, have a recent good run against the record English champions and are yet to taste defeat in any of their five fixtures since they gained promotion last season, winning two and drawing the other three games.

Manchester United form guide: W-L-D-L-W

Wolves form guide: D-D-L-L-W

Manchester United v Wolves Team News

Manchester United have had bad luck with injuries this term, but things have been looking brighter for them in recent weeks. The club's treatment table has been drastically reduced in recent weeks, following the return to full fitness of several players.

Defender Eric Bailly is ruled out of the clash but will take part in a friendly fixture with the Under 23's to continue his rehabilitation, while club captain Ashley Young would also not take part, in light of recent speculation surrounding his future. Luke Shaw injured himself in the buildup to the game Norwich City over the weekend and his involvement is in doubt, while Jesse Lingard is also a doubt after feeling unwell against Manchester City.

Star midfielder Paul Pogba had to undergo a surgery for his knee trouble and his return date is unknown. The 26-year-old is ruled out alongside Axel Tuanzebe, Marcos Rojo, and Scott McTominay with various injuries.

Injuries: Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Marcos Rojo, Axel Tuanzebe

Doubtful: Jesse Lingard, Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly

Suspensions: None

Manchester United v Wolves Predicted XI

Manchester United predicted XI: Sergio Romero; Brandon Williams, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot; Fred, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata; Daniel James, Mason Greenwood, Andreas Pereira

Manchester United v Wolves prediction

Manchester United have had a Jekyll and Hyde season thus far and are capable of delivering a five-star performance only to follow it up with a no-show in the very next match. The Red Devils were praised for what was one of their best displays of the campaign in the 4-0 rout over Norwich last weekend but the fact that the Canaries occupy bottom spot and are winless in their last nine league fixtures rubs some sheen off the result.

Wolves for their part have impressed significantly since gaining promotion and were dominant in their 3-2 victory over Manchester City in December, while they also qualified comfortably from their Europa League group.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side kept Manchester United at bay in their previous meeting and stopped them from registering a shot on target. The West Midlands outfit were also responsible for the Red Devils' elimination from this competition last season.

It's been three years since Manchester United won any trophy of note and the FA Cup represents the most feasible option for them to win something this season. With this in mind, they might just have enough in the tank to dispatch Wolves in front of an expectant Old Trafford crowd.

Verdict: Manchester United 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers