Manchester United v Wolves prediction, playing XI, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Will it be third time lucky for Wolves at Old Trafford?

Manchester United are set to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend at Old Trafford in a fixture that is pivotal to both the teams’ hopes of securing European football next season.

The two sides are meeting each other for the third time this season, and Nuno Espirito Santo will be hoping that his team can finally get the job done against the Red Devils, and open up a bit of a gap between the two teams.

Currently, United and Wolves are placed fifth and seventh on the Premier League table, although they are level on points along with Tottenham Hotspur, who are sandwiched between the two in sixth place, with the three sides only being separated by goal difference.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side showed immense heart in securing a 1-0 away against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, although Pep Guardiola’s side progressed to the final with a 3-2 win on aggregate.

Nemanja Matic, who has experienced a bit of a renaissance since returning from injury, put in an excellent shift against City but was sent off in the second half after collecting two yellow cards. He’ll be a huge miss for Solskjaer’s side, considering how threadbare their midfield already is due to the absence of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Wolves’ form has been patchy at best of late, and they’ve failed to produce consistently this season. Although this can be credited to the amount of workload they’ve been subjected to due to their participation in the Europa League – Santo’s side will be playing their 41st match of the season at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United will be boosted by the arrival of their new midfield star Bruno Fernandes, whom the Red Devils have recruited for a fee believed to be in the region of £46.6 million, with £21.3 million in add-ons and various other clauses. Solskjaer hinted in his post-match press conference after the victory over City that he might be involved in some capacity against Wolves.

Manchester United vs Wolves Head to Head

Manchester United won: 49

Wolves won: 36

Matches drawn: 19

Manchester United vs Wolves Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Manchester United: W-L-L-W-W

Wolves: D-D-L-W-L

Manchester United vs Wolves Team News

Manchester United

Matic was sent off against Manchester City in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup and will be suspended for the game

United are set to be without the services of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay who are still recovering from ankle and knee ligament injuries respectively. The Red Devils’ talisman Marcus Rashford will also be an absentee due to the double stress fracture to his back and will be out for the foreseeable future.

Besides the above, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, who is recovering from a serious knee injury and has resumed training, will also be ruled out as he isn’t match fit yet. Nemanja Matic was sent off against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final and will be suspended for this game.

Wolves

Boly is back in the Wolves first-team fold after a long layoff

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were boosted by the return of Willy Boly and have no fresh injury concerns, with Diogo Jota also back and firing on all cylinders. There are no suspended players and Santo will have a full squad at his disposal ahead of the trip to Manchester.

Manchester United vs Wolves Predicted XI

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams; Fred, Andreas Pereira; Daniel James, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood; Anthony Martial

Wolves (3-4-3): Rui Patricio; Leander Dendoncker, Conor Coady, Roman Saiss; Matty Doherty, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Jonny Otto; Pedro Neto, Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez

Manchester United vs Wolves Prediction

United and Wolves always put up a very good battle and on Saturday, their encounter is going to follow a precedent that most of their previous meetings have set.

Solskjaer’s side are expected to have a majority of the ball and will be looking to carve open Wolves, who are known for maintaining an impeccably compact defensive structure, press high up the field hoping for a turnover of possession in dangerous areas, and demolish teams on the counter by using the pace of Adama Traore and Diogo Jota.

Raul Jimenez’s strength in possession to drive the ball up the field is also something that United’s weak midfield will have to weather. It’s going to be an intriguing encounter that can swing either way, but looking at how their previous encounters have unfolded, a draw is the most likely outcome.

Final prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Wolves