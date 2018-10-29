×
Manchester United: Victory against Everton gives Jose Mourinho another lifeline

Nab Malek
ANALYST
Feature
313   //    29 Oct 2018, 09:44 IST

Manchester United beat Everton 2-1 at home
Manchester United beat Everton 2-1 at home

Some Manchester United fans must be sitting there scratching their heads thinking how long will the Portuguese gaffer stay at Old Trafford? Well, it's gonna be a few more weeks after United beat Everton 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Manchester United led after some poor decision making from Idrissa Gueye who brought down Anthony Martial. Paul Pogba made it 1-0 after scoring the rebound from the penalty in the 27th minute of the game. five minutes after the restart, Anthony Martial made it 2-0 with a sublime curling effort where the assist was provided by his countryman and the scorer of the previous goal, Pogba.

A late penalty converted by Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson and subsequent pressure from Everton gave United a bit of a scare, but they ultimately got through it and won the game 2-1 pushing them into 8th in the Premier League. But Mourinho still holds the managerial position.

The United fanbase is still divided in their opinions about their current manager, many of them still wanting him gone though! An impressive result and performance against Chelsea last Saturday rejuvenated the United fans. But a poor display against Juventus in the Champions League all but ruined the result against Chelsea.

It is clearly evident that United are very far away from reaching the levels of the likes of Juventus. The Old Lady was just a level above United tactically and technically. But it must be said that the Red Devils played well on Sunday and put in a more entertaining show for their fans today. Manchester United can't afford to become complacent after today's result though as they visit an extremely in-form Bournemouth side next Saturday.

There will still be the debates over the big Belgian Romelu Lukaku who did not start the game today as Marcus Rashford started upfront. United were trying to get in behind more due to Rashford's impressive movement, something Lukaku hasn't offered the Mancunians.

It is unfair to say the striker is a bad player. After all, Lukaku was United's top scorer last season and also Belgium's in the World Cup. Maybe a nice break will benefit him as he has played a lot of football over the last couple of months. A burnout is maybe to be blamed for his poor performances of late.

Nab Malek
ANALYST
