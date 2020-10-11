Manchester United voted to have made the two worst transfer signings of the summer

Manchester United endured a largely barren transfer window before hurriedly reeling in four players on deadline day.

Edinson Cavani joined on a free from PSG and a fee was finally agreed for left back Alex Telles from Porto. The club also signed two youngsters to address their right wing concerns in Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo.

However, prior to the deadline day salvo, United only managed to land Donny van de Beek from Ajax right through the duration of the transfer window. They missed out on prime targets Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, Dayot Upamecano and Nathan Ake.

"We don't need him!" | Evra questions whether Man Utd needed to sign Donny van de Beek pic.twitter.com/QTycvcgMhS — FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS VIDEOS (@FOOTBAL88552859) October 10, 2020

There is a sense that it was a lackluster and reactionary transfer window from the club owing to the number of first choice targets United ended up failing to sign.

That is an opinion shared by 18 football agents who were polled by the Athletic to get a sense of which Premier League signings made over the summer were the worst.

Manchester United with three out of the five worst signings of the summer

According to the list compiled after gathering the votes of the football agents, Edinson Cavani tops the charts for the worst signing of the summer.

Fellow Manchester United acquisition Donny van de Beek follows him closely as the second worst signing.

Atlanta youngster Amad Diallo, who was signed on deadline day but will join up with the rest of the United squad in January, was voted as the fourth worst signing on the list.

The following is the full list:

13. Wolves selling Matt Doherty

12. Carlos Vinicius to Tottenham

11. Fabio Silva to Wolves

10. Nelson Semedo to Wolves

9. Callum Robinson to West Brom

8. Thomas Partey to Arsenal

7. Wesley Fofana to Leicester

6. Kai Havertz to Chelsea

5. Grady Diangana to West Brom

4. Amad Diallo to Manchester United

3. Nathan Ake to Man City

2. Donny van de Beek to Manchester United

1. Edinson Cavani to Manchester United

Tellingly, Kai Havertz signing for Chelsea, Nathan Ake's move to Manchester City and Arsenal's deadline day swoop for Thomas Partey have also been voted among the worst transfers of the window.

What are your thoughts?

Have Manchester United done, yet again, the worst transfer business during the window?