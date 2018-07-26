Manchester United vs AC Milan – International Champions Cup Preview

United have not made a good start to their pre-season and have drawn both their games

Manchester United face AC Milan in their first game of the International Champions Cup and the third game of their pre-season, at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. United have not made a good start to their pre-season and have drawn both their games, scoring just one goal.

Their last game against a San Jose Side down at the bottom of the MLS was especially uninspiring, where United managed just seven attempts in the whole game and only 1 of them was on target, as the game ended 0-0.

Even though the game against AC Milan is just another pre-season game, Jose Mourinho will certainly be demanding a lot more from his team.

Lee Grant and Joel Pereira have both been decent in the previous game and the goalkeeping department is the least of Mourinho’s worries.

The United Manager had mentioned that the back four he has started within both games would most probably start the game against Leicester City, and as such would have liked to stick to the same line up in defence.

Unfortunately, Valencia’s calf injury has complicated matters and the potential Man United Captain might be sitting out the rest of the pre-season, as a precaution, since new signing Dalot is also recovering from injury.

As such, Darmian or Fosu-Mensah might be drafted in, although Mourinho had preferred the Italian ahead of the youngster in the last game. The rest of the back four should be the same as the last game - Bailly, Smalling and Shaw.

Pereira has been a standout for United in the last two pre-season games

In the middle, Andreas Pereira has looked a certain starter in both the games, playing exceptionally well and he could partner Hererra and Scott McTominay. Even though Matic has joined the squad, it is unlikely that he will start the game.

Young James Garner is another option Jose could turn to, but it is more likely that the youngster will come on as a sub. As a safe option, Mourinho could also call upon Axel Tuanzebe, who has started in the midfield in the past, looking completely at home. Tuanzebe would provide calm as well as steel in the middle of the park in the absence of Matic.

Antony Martial has not been effective as a No. 9

It is in the final third that Jose’s problems lie. Antony Martial has not been effective as a No. 9 and it remains to be seen if Mourinho will continue to ask him to adapt or let him return to his natural position on the left.

Martial has been making the headlines ahead of a potential move out of Old Trafford and as such, his attitude and his performance will be under intense scrutiny. On the other hand, Sanchez has no such problems but has not been too inspiring either.

He looked lively in his first game of pre-season and would like to continue where he left off. Jose might be tempted to make him switch places with Martial and start the Chilean through the middle, just to spice things up and give the young Frenchman a run at the Milan defence.

Along with them, Mourinho, short of options in attack, will probably start with Juan Mata. Tahith Chong had started the previous game, after impressing against Club America but ended up having a quiet game against San Jose Earthquakes.

It is up to Mourinho now to give him a pat on his back and inspire him to unleash his full potential but to be safe, he will probably let him come on as a substitute and have an impact on the game later on.

Gattuso joined Milan in November last year and has done a fine job so far

But Milan are not without problems of their own. Antonio Conte, no longer associated with Chelsea now, has been linked to the Milan job, even though Gennaro Gattuso is at the helm. Gattuso joined Milan in November last year and has done a fine job so far. The Rossoneri started their pre-season with a fine 2-0 win over Serie C side Novara and Milan definitely has more experience in the squad compared to United.

Donnarumma should start at the goal, while Bonucci and Bellodi will most probably continue in central defence. Montolivo, Kessie and Mauri make up a strong midfield who could give the youthful United side a tough time.

Fabio Borini and Suso looked good in the game against Novara and should start the game as well, sharing goal scoring responsibilities with Calhanoglu.

But veteran Montolivo will most certainly be the player who will influence the game the most. No one in the United line up can boast of his experience and the holding midfielder will be looking to dictate things from deep.

It will be interesting to see how Mourinho copes with him, but Herrera could be given a job to do on him. Scott McTominay will also be pivotal in the game if called upon and will have to draw all his wits to counter Montolivo.

It remains to be seen if Mourinho will allow his youthful side the freedom to play at ease or if he will draw defensive restrains on them, trying to grind out results as is typical of him.

This Milan defence boasts of one of the best defenders in the world in Bonucci, and Martial and Co will not find it easy to break them down.

However, United do have pace and trickery on their side and as such, Mourinho’s youngsters cannot be totally ruled out against Gattuso’s experienced campaigners.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 AC Milan

Mourinho is under a lot of pressure and can no longer take this pre-season lightly. Also, Manchester United have a lot of players out to prove a point and as such should have an inspired outing. The players have had some time to understand each other’s game and should be getting in sync now and will have enough to get past AC Milan.