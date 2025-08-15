Manchester United vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2025

The Premier League features a clash between two of the competition's biggest teams this weekend as Manchester United take on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in a crucial encounter at Old Trafford on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Manchester United vs Arsenal Preview
Arsenal finished in second place in the Premier League standings and have been in impressive form over the past year. The Gunners thrashed Athletic Bilbao by a 3-0 margin in the Emirates Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.
Manchester United, on the other hand, finished in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best in recent months. The home side defeated Fiorentina on penalties in a friendly match last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Manchester United vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Manchester United have a good historical record against Arsenal and have won 99 out of the 243 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Arsenal's 90 victories.
- Arsenal have won only two of their last 18 matches away from home against Manchester United in the Premier League but have secured both of these victories under Mikel Arteta's tutelage.
- Arsenal have managed to find the back of the net in each of their last 11 matches away from home against Manchester United in the Premier League - they had achieved the feat in only 10 of the 22 such games preceding this run.
- Manchester United have secured a total of 99 victories against Arsenal in all competitions - they have a better such record only against Aston Villa in their history.
Manchester United vs Arsenal Prediction
Arsenal have a formidable squad at their disposal and will look to get an early lead in the title race this season. Victor Gyokeres and Bukayo Saka found the back of the net against Athletic Bilbao and will look to repeat the feat this weekend.
Manchester United have improved over the past month but have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Arsenal have been the better team over the past year and hold the upper hand going into this game.
Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Arsenal
Manchester United vs Arsenal Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes