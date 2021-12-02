Manchester United vs Arsenal - 5 players to watch | Premier League 2021-22

Traditional rivals Manchester United and Arsenal renew hostility at Old Trafford tonight in their first Premier League clash of the 2021-22 season.

The Red Devils are looking to end a three-game winless run in the top-flight, while also hoping to avoid the ignominy of losing consecutively at home to the Gunners for the first time since 1979.

Mikel Arteta's side, who started their campaign with three defeats in a row to languish at the bottom of the table, have scripted a fairytale revival.

Since matchday four, the side has lost only once - a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool - and won seven times to climb above Manchester United and sit in fifth place with 23 points from 13 games.

They're also six league games unbeaten against the Red Devils and are now looking to go one better, a feat never achieved in their history.

Will United's ship be capsized by Arsenal's rising tide? Or can they successfully weather the storm?

Ahead of the highly-anticipated kick-off, let's look at the five important players from both sides who could shape the outcome of the clash:

#5 Eric Bailly (Machester United)

Manchester United's caretaker manager Michael Carrick would be wise to start Bailly tonight

Amid a series of calamitous defending from Manchester United's center-backs, Eric Bailly has provided a semblance of stability and composure whenever he's started.

His partnership with Victor Lindelof in the 1-1 draw to Chelsea last weekend was much talked about, with the Ivorian delivering a rock-solid performance to frustrate their hosts.

Just 50 seconds of Eric Bailly defending against Chelsea.

A similar display is expected of him tonight against Arsenal if he starts, which really should be the case, as Harry Maguire, who returns from a suspension, has been disastrous beyond measure this season.

#4 Ben White (Arsenal)

White has impressed since his switch to Arsenal

From one center-back to another. Arsenal's £50 million transfer of Ben White, the most in their history for a defender, was questioned, and even criticized heavily by pundits.

But 13 games into the 2021-22 league season, and everyone's now raving about him, with the 24-year-old making an impressive start to life in North London.

Ben White has signed a sponsorship deal with Adidas following his impressive start to the season.

He's a ball-playing center-back with good technical ability and a penchant to start quick counterattacks from deep. White also averages 3.6 clearances per game in the league.

It'll be interesting to see how he deals with Manchester United's stellar attacking frontline.

