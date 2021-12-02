Manchester United vs Arsenal - Combined XI | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United host traditional rivals Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday in a blockbuster Premier League clash.

The Red Devils have a better head-to-head record against their London rivals. Manchester United have won 24 out of their 58 meetings in the Premier League. But the form of these two sides has been contrasting lately.

United are still struggling to stitch a winning run together. Meanwhile, the Gunners have shrugged off their early-season woes to climb up to fifth in the league table, three places above United.

They've won seven of their last 10 top-flight games, losing just once to revive their campaign. The hosts will be remiss in taking them lightly.

United are winless in their last six league meetings with Arsenal. The Gunners are looking for a second consecutive win at Old Trafford for the first time since 1979.

Ahead of the mouth-watering clash, here's how Manchester United and Arsenal stack up a combined XI: (Formation: 4-1-3-2)

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Ramsdale has established himself in Arsenal's goal

David De Gea has been impressive for large parts of Manchester United's tumultuous season. But Aaron Ramsdale has been the toast of the season.

Arsenal took a gamble on him by signing the goalkeeper from relegated Sheffield United this summer. But he's shown the capability to make the step up and deliver for a big side.

He replaced Bernd Leno as their first-choice keeper on Matchday 4. Since then, Ramsdale has kept six clean sheets while conceding only eight - four of which came against Liverpool alone.

Nonetheless, he ranks 10th in the Premier League for saves made with 35. He has pulled off some really incredible ones to add fuel to Arsenal's mid-season renaissance.

Right-back: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United)

Wan-Bissaka is strong defensively

Arguably the best 1v1 defender in the Premier League, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will look to provide width down the right for United, although his attacking stats leave a lot to be desired.

Defensively, he trumps Takehiro Tomiyasu for average tackles (2.2 to 2.1), interceptions (1.3 to 1.1) and blocks (0.8 to 0.1) in the league this season and hence comes into our XI.

