Manchester United vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's EPL Match - September 4, 2022

Manchester United and Arsenal will lock horns in the final match of Gameweek 6 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. It's undoubtedly the fixture everyone will have their eyes on, with the two popular teams going head-to-head at Old Trafford.

Arsenal have been the team to beat - winning all their five games - but Erik ten Hag's side will be their first 'Big 6' opponent and most likely their biggest test so far. The Gunners could be without captain Martin Odegaard after the Norwegian picking up a knock in the win against Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, after a disastrous start to the season, United have turned it around with three wins on the trot. While they have been defensively solid, the goals haven't exactly flowed, so they will hope that the arrival of Antony helps in that regard.

Squads to Choose from

Manchester United (MUN)

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Martin Dubravka, and Tom Heaton.

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, Teden Mengi, Phil Jones, and Victor Lindelof.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellistri, Antony, and Zidane Iqbal.

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga, Shola Shoretire, and Alejandro Garnacho.

Arsenal (ARS)

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale and Matt Turner.

Defenders: William Saliba, Takehiru Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rob Holding, and Cedric.

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieria, Marquinhos,

Forwards: Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Reiss Nelson.

Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester United (4-2-3-1)

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Elanga, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford.

Arsenal (4-2-3-1)

Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiru Tomiyasu, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus.

Match Details

Match: Manchester United (MUN) vs Arsenal (ARS)

Date: September 4, 2022

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Manchester United (MUN) vs Arsenal (ARS) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 players should note that the game has removed budget constraints in a limited-time feature. Till 12:00 pm on September 6, all players will cost only one credit, effectively removing any budgetary restrictions.

With that said, let's look at both Fantasy suggestions for this game. The first one is a more attack-oriented, with Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka among the three midfielders selected. Bruno Fernandes should be on penalties in Ronaldo's absence, and he has gotten himself into some good shooting positions. He'll be the lynchpin of the United attack.

Bukayo Saka, despite not being in good form, is on penalties for the Gunners and could be a differential shout, as he has been overlooked.

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have been in great form so far and are great picks in attack. Marcus Rashford's pace could help him get behind the Arsenal backline. His positional flexibility means he could also stay on the pitch longer despite the five subs.

The second suggestion includes Granit Xhaka and Christian Eriksen, who could get points from interceptions rather than in attack. While the first one is more favourable to a United clean sheet, the second one backs Arsenal to keep one.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: David de Gea, Lisandro Martinez, Kieran Tierney, Diogo Dalot, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bruno Fernandes, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Marcus Rashford

Captain: Bruno Fernandes. Vice-Captain: Bukayo Saka

Manchester United vs Arsenal Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aaron Ramsdale, Tyrell Malacia, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bruno Fernandes, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Christian Eriksen, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Jesus, and Marcus Rashford

Captain: Gabriel Jesus, Vice-Captain: Marcus Rashford

