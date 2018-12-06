Manchester United vs Arsenal: Player Ratings | Premier League 2018-19

Mourinho and Emery's sides played out an entertaining draw

At the Theatre of Dreams, Arsenal and Manchester United played out an entertaining draw with the score reading 2-2 at the end of ninety minutes. The Red Devils twice came back from a goal down to ensure that they shared the spoils.

With the draw, the Gunners extended their unbeaten streak to 20 games while the Red Devils remained winless in their last four league encounters.

The draw leaves Mourinho’s men languishing in 8th while Arsenal slipped out of the top four, courtesy goal difference.

The home side got off the blocks quicker and controlled the early exchanges. With their front three harrying Arsenal’s defence, the Red Devils displayed the stomach for a fight right at the outset. However, Arsenal slowly grew into the game and strung passes together.

The Gunners went ahead when Mustafi nodded in from Torreira’s corner but their joy was short-lived as some questionable defending handed Manchester United their equaliser.

The second half started in similar fashion with the home side applying the early pressure and the away outfit gradually coming into the game. In the 68th minute, Arsenal went edged in front for the second time when Lacazette pounced upon a poor error by Rojo.

However, Manchester United hit back straight from the resulting kick-off. Contesting an aerial ball, Lukaku made a nuisance of himself and the ball fell to Kolasinac. The Bosnian in his effort to control the ball inadvertently laid it on a plate for Lingard to fire home.

The last quarter of the game had a real ebb and flow to it with both teams going all out for the victory. However, looking at the performances of both teams, the draw was probably the fairest result.

Here is a look at how the players fared from the game:

