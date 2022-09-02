Manchester United vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th September 2022

The Premier League features a massive fixture this weekend as Erik ten Hag's Manchester United lock horns with an in-form Arsenal outfit in a crucial encounter at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The Gunners edged Aston Villa to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Red Devils defeated Leicester City by a 1-0 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchcester United have a good record against Arsenal and have won 98 out of the 237 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Arsenal's 86 victories.

Manchester United have won only one of their last eight matches against Arsenal in the Premier League but did win this exact fixture against the Gunners last season.

Arsenal have won only one of their last 15 Premier League away games against Manchester United, with their only such victory during this period coming in 2020.

Arsenal have lost 17 Premier League games against Manchester United - more defeats than they have suffered against any other opponent in the competition.

Manchester United have kept only one clean sheet in their last 16 matches against Arsenal in the Premier League, with the only such scoreline during this period being a 0-0 draw in 2021.

Arsenal are looking to become the fifth different team to win their first six matches of the Premier League season - Chelsea, Newcastle United, Manchester City, and Liverpool are the other teams to have achieved the feat.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have been in impressive form this season and are well-placed to finish in the top four. With Martin Odegaard injured, the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka will need to step up this weekend.

Manchester United have shown tremendous improvement over the past week and will face a massive test in this match. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal

Manchester United vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Jesus to score - Yes

