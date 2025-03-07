Manchester United vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2025

The Premier League features a clash between two of its biggest teams this weekend as Manchester United take on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in a crucial encounter at Old Trafford on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Gunners thrashed PSV Eindhoven by a comprehensive 7-1 margin in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Sociedad in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Arsenal and have won 99 out of the 243 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Arsenal's 90 victories.

Manchester United have lost their last four matches against Arsenal in the Premier League - their longest such streak against the Gunners in the history of the competition.

Arsenal won this exact fixture by a 1-0 margin in the Premier League last season and have not won consecutive games against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the top flight since 1979.

Arsenal have found the back of the net in each of their last 10 matches away from home against Manchester United in the Premier League - they had failed to score a goal in 12 of their 22 such games preceding this run.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have been a robust unit this season but are well behind Liverpool in the title race at the moment. The Gunners have dominated this fixture in the recent past and will look to extend their run this weekend.

Manchester United have failed to meet expectations this season and will need to make a statement of intent on Sunday. Arsenal are in better form, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-3 Arsenal

Manchester United vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

