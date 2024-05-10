Manchester United vs Arsenal Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Premier League 2023-24

The Premier League is back in action with a high-profile fixture this weekend as Manchester United take on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Gunners are in the midst of a title race at the moment and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Manchester United are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The Red Devils slumped to a shock 4-0 defeat against Crystal Palace last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional over the past year. The Gunners eased past Bournemouth by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Manchester United have a good historical record against Arsenal and have won 101 out of the 239 matches played between the two teams. Arsenal have managed 88 victories against Manchester United and will look to cut the deficit on Sunday.

Manchester United form guide: L-D-W-W-D

Arsenal form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Manchester United vs Arsenal Team News

Manchester United

Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, and Victor Lindelof are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford are carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Willy Kambwala, Mason Mount

Doubtful: Lisandro Martinez, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Suspended: None

Arsenal

Arsenal have a fully-fit squad going into this game and are unlikely to make drastic changes this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester United vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Casemiro, Evans, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Manchester United vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have been brilliant under Mikel Arteta and will look to stay ahead of Manchester City in the title race. The likes of Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Manchester United have been in poor form over the past year and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Arsenal