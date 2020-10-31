Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, with the Red Devils riding high on confidence after a dreamy Champions League win against RB Leipzig in the week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's man played out a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford last weekend, and will be keen to bring themselves back to winning ways in the Premier League.

Arsenal have already lost three times in the league this season, with Jamie Vardy giving Leicester City a 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium last weekend.

MIkel Arteta's side warmed up for this game with an easy 3-0 win over Dundalk in the Europa league on Thursday night, but will be aware the level of opposition takes a massive step up on Sunday.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Manchester United are nearing a milestone, having won 99 of the previous 232 clashes against Arsenal. The Gunners have won 84 times, whereas there have been 49 draws between these two teams.

Arsenal have also not won at Old Trafford in the league since 2006, and will be desperate to break that drought.

Manchester United form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Arsenal form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Manchester United vs Arsenal Team News

Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Jesse Lingard are all injured, even as Jones hasn't been registered in their Premier League squad. Alex Telles will also miss this game after testing positive for COVID-19. Anthony Martial serves the last of his three-game suspension.

Injured: Eric Bailly, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Alex Telles

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Anthony Martial

David Luiz limped off against Leicester City last week, and will miss this game. Shkodran Mustafi is likely to keep his place in the starting XI, with Arteta lacking options at that position.

Nicolas Pepe was excellent against Dundalk in the Europa League on Thursday night, and that could earn him a start in this game ahead of Alexandre Lacazette.

Injuries: David Luiz, Pablo Mari, Rob Holding, Gabriel Martinelli

Suspensions: None

Manchester United vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-3-3): David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Dani Ceballos, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka; Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Manchester United vs Arsenal Prediction

Manchester United are high on both confidence and form at the moment. However, we expect this to be a tight game, with Arteta likely to set his side up defensively.

However, Manchester United possess enough attacking talent to be able to break them down and win this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Arsenal